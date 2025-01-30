'Let's just get the job done': Gov. DeSantis blasts lawmakers on immigration bill
Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Palm Beach County on Thursday morning where he scolded lawmakers on legislation passed this week on illegal immigration.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder
Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.
The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari
President Donald Trump had more questions than answers in his first social post following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night outside of Washington, D.C. The president had earlier confirmed via the White House that he been briefed on the situation, which saw a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both careening into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Thou
"These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.
The Federal Aviation Administration’s leader stepped down on Jan. 20, months after Elon Musk demanded that he quit. The move by Michael Whitaker means the FAA has no Senate-confirmed leader for one of the biggest crises in its history because he quit before Donald Trump took office. Whitaker ran the FAA for just a year but announced in December that he would step down on Jan. 20, as the new president was sworn in.
The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."
Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou
Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.
A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.
Trump’s decision to fire Gwynne Wilcox effectively shuts down the NLRB’s ability to function.
Pretty sure Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) won't be supporting Kennedy's nomination.
Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder
Homan ignored the poor optics of disparaging the host in his defense of Trump's immigration crackdown.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Security agents escorted the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of her office on Monday after she refused to comply with her firing by the Trump administration, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the department, had earlier told colleagues that she intended to stay after the White House terminated her Friday, saying that she didn’t believe the administration had followed proper protocols, the sources said. In an email to colleagues on Saturday, reviewed by Reuters, she said the independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency “has taken the position that these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time.”
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conceded Wednesday he “probably did” once say that Lyme disease is a “military-engineered bioweapon.” Kennedy’s answer came in response to a fiery line of questioning by Sen. Michael Bennet at his confirmation hearing to become Donald Trump’s health secretary. The Colorado senator—like his Democratic colleagues—asserted that Kennedy’s views on vaccines and diseases were too radical to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday ruled out discussing control over the Panama Canal in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is set to visit the Central American country in his first official trip abroad this weekend. Mulino's comments during a weekly press conference come after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to take control of the canal, claiming it is being operated by China. The Panamanian government strongly denies the accusation.