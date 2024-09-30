Letter: Peter Vincent obituary

Peter Vincent was involved with the St Albans branch of Amnesty International for more than three decades

As a member of Amnesty International, the TV comedy writer Peter Vincent was involved with its group in St Albans, Hertfordshire, for more than three decades, from the early 1990s until 2013.

Apart from acting as occasional chairman, his main interest lay in human rights in China, for which he took the group lead. He also helped with fundraising and attended demonstrations in London organised by Amnesty International UK, mainly to do with China. Active and committed, he was valued for his kindness.