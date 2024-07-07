Letters: The Conservatives now face a long battle to unite a party riven by factions

SIR – The Conservatives are refusing to admit the reason for their collapse.



As a lifelong Conservative, I can assure them that it was down to the fact there are too many factions within the party. The Conservatives need to recognise they should be a right-of-centre party, not a broad church as they like to espouse. The broad-church approach only encourages factions, disunity and internal bickering. As a result, the focus was on the internal turmoil, rather than on fulfilling their promises. Failure over 14 years to get a grip of any of the major issues that concern true conservatives has doomed them to obscurity.



Should the Conservatives fail to adopt a true conservative agenda, then Reform UK is waiting in the wings to take on the mantle of a right-of-centre political party.



Mike McKone

Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria

SIR – As a twice-defeated Conservative candidate in local elections, first due to the Brexit delivery shambles and the second time thanks to the Partygate debacle, I have little sympathy for the Conservative MPs who lost in the general election. The clear message in the 2024 vote distribution is “anything but Conservative”.



It will be a long road to recovery for the Conservatives, and it must start with a leader who has the qualities required to unite the party.



Alan Ferguson

Hadleigh, Suffolk

SIR – The Conservative Party now has a choice. It can do what it did in 1997 and embark on a period of four parliaments with four leaders before it gets a majority again. Or it can do what Labour did in 2019 and select a leader who can set a new political direction, overturn a large defeat and achieve a majority after a single term.



I’m guessing it will go for the first approach.



Julian Gall

Godalming, Surrey

SIR – The one thing the Conservatives must do now is completely ignore the grandees. If they don’t, we will get Rishi 2.0 and be no further forward. They have to be brave and trust the membership.



Charles Penfold

Ulverston, Cumbria

SIR– Keir Mather’s election to Parliament at the age of 25 would have been quite normal in times past. When 20-year-old Sir John St Aubyn was elected in 1747, fresh from his studies at Oxford, his former tutor Dr Borlase, the great Cornish historian and naturalist, wrote that, “The House of Commons would be the best of schools for the young gentlemen of this nation, if there was less of party there. Party, I think, makes children of us all, nay infants, for it takes away the use of our legs, as well as of our choice.”



For today’s Tories, it is effective opposition, not party politicking, which will keep them alive and kicking – and attract the Remain voters and abstainers from last Thursday back to the fold.



Nick St Aubyn

Dunsfold, Surrey

SIR – As a conservative who voted Liberal Democrat in a “repudiation election” in order to punish the Tories, I want to wish Sir Keir Starmer well as the Labour Government attempts to end the ructions of the past 14 years.



However, I am not convinced that a natural socialist such as Sir Keir can “tread more lightly on your lives” (report, July 6). It is in the Left’s DNA to do precisely the opposite.



Charles Foster

Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire

SIR – Given that England’s only other triumph in a major football competition, the World Cup in 1966, came under a Labour government, Sir Keir’s election victory might have come just in time.



Dr David Slawson

Nairn

Pubs turning a profit



SIR - Stewart H Macdonald (Letters, July 4) suggests a reduction in the VAT rate for the hospitality industry, to support ailing businesses. Sadly, I don’t think this plan will help the situation much.



Any VAT reduction will result in the pub-chain owners pocketing more cash, not the required reduction in pub prices. With most pubs charging nearly £5 a pint, a trip to the local is a rare treat for most people these days.



It is interesting that some Wetherspoon pubs charge about half that amount for a pint and still make a profit. I think the problem lies with the pub-chain owners, not the VAT rate.



Robert Jewell

Nottingham

Cancer bell ceremony

SIR – I note the letter from Rob Williamson (July 5), who suggests that the “bell ceremony” after completing cancer treatment should be abolished.



My late wife was treated at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre for six years and it was apparent from the start that her condition was terminal. Some years after her death, I began to volunteer there, doing what I could to help patients. I heard the bell many times and asked one patient whose condition was terminal whether the bell should be abolished.

She replied that while she would never ring it herself, it helped others to get through gruelling chemotherapy, so she was all for it.



Shortly afterwards, I returned to Clatterbridge as a patient. She was right.



Noel Radcliffe

Chester

Worth the thorns

SIR – I agree with Graham Ashen (Letters, July 3) when he states that gooseberries are bitter and the bushes are thorny, but liberally sprinkled with sugar and baked under a crumble topping, they make a delicious pudding.



Sadly, I rarely see them for sale.



Barbara Smith

Stafford

SIR – I have no problem picking gooseberries in my garden. Wearing stout gardening gloves, I hold the branch with one hand and strip the berries downwards into a plastic bucket, leaving any small ones behind for future ripening.



I can pick 2 lb in a matter of minutes, ready for a delicious gooseberry fool, crumble or pie.



Christine Hoskins

Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire

Building more houses

SIR – Labour has pledged to build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years. Last year we built 220,000 new homes, so Labour’s plans mean a 35 per cent increase in output.



Where is the immediate 35 per cent increase in building materials going to come from? Where will the increase in bricklayers, joiners, electricians, and plasterers come from?



Planning permission for large developments can take over a year to be approved. It can take another year for the logistics to be arranged. It is more likely that Labour will need to build 500,000 houses per year to meet this target. Impossible.



Andrew Holgate

Wilmslow, Cheshire

SIR – Will building more and more houses really solve the housing problem? Near where I live a large estate is under construction. However, building work had to stop because the properties were not selling.



Unaffordable bricks and mortar are not necessarily the answer. Surely with today’s materials and modern construction techniques there must be some way of building houses quicker and cheaper so that young people can afford them.



Margaret Wilson

Ferndown, Dorset

Antique treats

SIR – Sophia Money-Coutts challenges readers to name “the oldest tin or jar of something loitering in your cupboard” (Saturday, June 29). When I was ten years old my father took me in 1951 to visit a family in Aachen, Germany. Family friends of theirs arranged for us a guided tour of the Trumpf chocolate factory. On our departure we were presented with two boxes of their products.



As chocolate was still on ration in Britain this was a big treat. The boxes themselves were works of art in the form of little drawers with gold tassels and velvet tops. One box my mother left untouched. The other empty box she used to store bits and pieces.



When she died in 2002 there were the chocolates, looking as fresh as the day we brought them home. On a Rhine river cruise I’d noticed a chocolate museum on the river bank. I donated them to the museum which in return sent me a box of the products sold in the museum shop.



I have never visited the museum but the curator was very pleased to receive them and hopefully they have been enjoyed by visitors.



Margaret Moorcroft

Grimsby, Lincolnshire

A seaside town takes pride in its appearance

Pretty posh: a line of colourful beach huts in Frinton - Alamy/Ian Pilbeam

SIR – Allison Pearson’s account of her visit to Frinton/Clacton (Features, July 3) reminds me of a holiday I had there over 75 years ago.



Frinton was even then regarded as the posh side of Clacton. I was standing on the railway platform and dropped a matchstick. The station master came up to me and said: “Please don’t drop litter, we are very proud of our station.” How times have changed.



Peter Jeffries

Haddenham, Buckinghamshire

No electoral system beats first-past-the-post

SIR – Here we go again. Nigel Farage wants to have proportional representation so that Reform UK gains more seats (report, July 6). Labour wants to give the vote to 16- and 17-year-olds. The Conservatives have given the vote to expats and weakened the home voters’ power. We must stop them playing fast and loose with the system to gain an advantage.



It is the sacred duty of the public to elect the best candidates, which can only be achieved with a first-past-the-post voting system. Nothing else counts.



David Pigott

Bournemouth, Dorset

SIR – First-past-the-post is wonderful in its clarity. We have been able to punish a badly performing government in a way that it will never forget, not only by sacking many of its members, but also by giving its opponents a clear run at government.



Proportional representation would have given us a confusing result and indecisive government.



Christopher Rose

Sunderland, Co Durham

SIR – For a country the size of the United Kingdom, 650 seats is excessive.



Assuming that we continue to have the full 650 seats, I suggest that we should have 550 constituency seats (each constituency therefore being slightly larger) elected as now. The remaining 100 seats would be filled in exact proportion to the percentage of the total vote achieved by each party, and would be awarded from a pool of candidates set up by each party and chosen by each party. These MPs would represent the total electorate rather than a specific constituency.

The same formula would work for any total number of seats.



The result would be to ameliorate the ridiculous present situation where Party A could get more total votes than Party B but achieve fewer than a tenth of the number of seats gained by Party B on a lower number of total votes cast.



Conventional PR is full of dreadful tiger traps and this idea might have some validity without the attendant risks.



Neale Edwards

Chard, Somerset

