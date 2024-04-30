Letters: Disillusioned Tories should think long and hard before backing Reform

SIR – The idea that voting for Reform UK could result in the party replacing the Conservatives in the longer term (Letters, April 29) is a fantasy.



The electoral arithmetic simply doesn’t work that way, and the suggestion that we should regard a decade of Labour government as a price worth paying is glib. Labour’s cultural and social agenda is diametrically opposed to the worldview of those drawn to Reform.



I would advise anyone considering supporting this party to read Hilaire Belloc’s poem Jim, which concludes: “Always keep a-hold of Nurse/For fear of finding something worse.”



Andrew Wauchope

London SE11

SIR – I can’t see why Andrew Dyke (Letters, April 29) objects to Reform UK’s “vein of populism”.



That is also known as delivering what the people vote for, and it exactly describes what the Conservative Party has failed to do. The Tories will now pay the price for holding their supporters in contempt.



Philip Hall

Petersfield, Hampshire

SIR – Sir Graham Brady’s suggestion that Conservative grassroots members should be excluded from selecting their leader while the Tories are in government is symptomatic of what has gone wrong with the party.



The candidate selection process has already resulted in a parliamentary group that looks more like a Liberal-Green coalition, and this move would simply finish the job.



Such arrogant contempt for the opinions of party members will only drive more lifelong Tory voters into the arms of Reform.



Dave Hartley

Maidstone, Kent

SIR – So Sir Graham believes that the selection of the Conservative leader should be left to MPs. The polls suggest they did a superb job choosing the current incumbent.



John Kennedy

Hornchurch, Essex

SIR – Although I have reservations about Rishi Sunak, and the way in which he became Tory leader, I struggle to see Penny Mordaunt as the right person to take over. She is a good performer, but that is not enough.



Unless there is a miracle, Labour will win the next election, whoever leads the Tories. Far better to have a root-and-branch overhaul afterwards, including an honest dialogue between remaining MPs and members. Then select a true Conservative leader.



Christopher Hunt

Swanley, Kent

SIR – Andrew Morrison (“Ofsted judgments”, Letters, April 27) asks for one word to sum up this Government. It has to be “inadequate”.



Marilyn Mullen

Gosport, Hampshire



NHS and gender

SIR – An indication of where we are as a society is that it takes ministers to propose changes to the NHS constitution regarding blindingly obvious facts about sex (“Sex is biological, NHS states in landmark shift against gender ideology”, report, April 30). Gray’s Anatomy is clearly not extensively read in medical circles.



Iain Maitland

Sherborne, Dorset

SIR – I wrote to you in 2022, stating that, whatever one does to one’s body, the chromosomes remain unchanged: XX or XY. I never dreamt that, two years later, the NHS would take notice of what I said.



Hilary Jarrett

Norwich



Easing death

SIR – On the Today programme on Monday, Mishal Husain said that euthanasia means “deliberately ending someone’s life”. She is wrong. It simply means “a gentle and easy death”, deriving from the Greek, according to the Oxford English Dictionary.



What Dame Esther Rantzen is advocating is “assisted dying”, which is how we often choose to give very ill or old, suffering pets a gentle and easy death.



Juliet Buckley

London N5

When to visit Venice

SIR – I visited Venice in March 2018. It was a good time to go because, although cold, it was quiet. Everything was open, and St Mark’s Square was almost deserted. The stunning cathedral took my breath away. Martin Henry (Letters, April 29) is right – there is no high season, and everyone should visit once in their lifetime.



Carla Stainke

Alness, Ross-shire





A great storyteller

SIR – I was so saddened to read of the premature death of C J Sansom (Obituaries, April 30), whose riveting Shardlake novels so realistically portray Tudor life.



We will now never know the pleasure of any future novels. We have lost a great storyteller.



David Littlefield

Tynemouth, Northumberland

Tots for tots

SIR – I was born in Ireland in 1944, when a virus sweeping the local area resulted in just me and one other child born that week in our town surviving.



Mother put this down to Nurse Meek, who travelled her patch on a bicycle, advising her to put a teaspoon of Jameson whisky in my milk (Letters, April 30). I must have got a taste for it, as I still enjoy the odd snifter.



Wonderful Nurse Meek was so proud of me that she bought me a matinee jacket for my first birthday, and in later years, up to my 21st, I got a 10-shilling note in my birthday card.



Patrick Tracey

Carlisle, Cumbria

SIR – I vaguely remember an interview in 1980 for a junior marketing role at one of Allied Lyons’s companies.

I was entertained at lunch by the personnel manager. We started with a glass of Harveys fino sherry, followed by a rather nice Grants of St James’s white burgundy with the first course, and an excellent claret with the main. Cheese was accompanied by a glass of Cockburn’s Special Reserve.



The interview must have gone well, as I got the job.



Rupert Godfrey

Heytesbury, Wiltshire



Biased BBC audiences

SIR – I saw the Question Time episode to which Charles Moore refers (Comment, April 30), and agree that the whole audience was Left-wing. For instance, views were expressed that there should be no controls on illegal immigration and that anybody who wants a sick note should get one.



Lord Moore said that legal migration was also a concern: the country cannot sustain the current levels. Yet not a single other voice commented on this.



In a BBC programme such as Question Time, there really should be balance.



David Brayshaw

Buckley, Flintshire

SIR – Last week’s Any Questions? was a disgrace, with what sounded like an audience of Left-wing activists whooping and cheering. Yes, the audience might have been carefully balanced, but over the radio it didn’t sound that way.



Please, BBC, let us have political debate broadcast without the biased input of a noisy faction, particularly in the run up to a general election.



Philip Richardson

Hawkhurst, Kent



Airline refunds

SIR – I have had to make several changes to travel plans in recent months. Bookings with EasyJet, Vueling and British Airways were wasted (Letters, April 24), although BA did offer a small partial refund. Amending the EasyJet ticket would have cost more than booking a new flight.



I am hundreds of pounds out of pocket, and those airlines had several empty seats because I had not turned up. Had I been offered a partial refund of, say, 50 per cent, I would have officially cancelled and they could have resold the tickets at full price. But with no refund, why would I bother?



Nina Edwardes-Ker

San José, Almería, Spain

Withering on the shelf

SIR – Why do supermarket chains fail to sustain the lives of their garden plant ranges?



At our nearest Tesco, trolley after trolley of plants are ready to be taken to the skip for want of a drop of water, including a dozen standard lavenders at £18 a piece.



What a waste. This lack of care is widespread in the retail sector, and puts me off the whole shopping experience.



Kevin Liles

Southampton

Time for tighter reins on the gambling industry

All eyes: a spectator at the Prix de Diane horse race at Chantilly, northern France - Sygma via Getty Images

SIR – It is more than 20 years since tobacco advertising was banned on television in Britain. That move has been welcomed by almost everyone.



However, advertising for gambling – which is as addictive and affects more people because of the impact on families – is still allowed. It is way past time for this to stop. The constant ads for gambling, especially during live sports coverage, are a disgrace.



Susie Taylor

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Benefit reform must avoid blunt instruments

SIR – I am very grateful to be receiving the Personal Independence Payment (PIP). It helps me immensely in coping with my long-term, fluctuating neurological (and physically disabling) condition.



I have to pace all my daily activities. My PIP supports this, providing me, for example, with my Blue Badge, which allows me to park close to where I need to go and in an accessible space with room to open the car door. The payment contributes to a host of services and gadgets that enable me to remain independent and include my weekly cleaning lady, a range of mobility and assistance devices, my online supermarket delivery pass, and so on.



Replacing the payment with a voucher system (Letters, April 30) would not work because of the variety of items and services required, and also because when and how I use them depends on the severity of my symptoms at any given time.

It has been hard enough to go through the rigorous assessment process, with its depressing focus on what I can no longer do; but to have to navigate a voucher system just seems cruel and vindictive.



Susan Hardy

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

SIR – I am sure that out-of-work young people with mental health problems will welcome being made to feel like the proverbial rubbish that Isabel Oakeshott wishes to see cleared up (“Get benefits claimants back to work – cleaning our filthy streets”, Comment, April 30).



Perhaps it would be more helpful if people of Ms Oakeshott’s generation treated young people with respect and recognised their potential, instead of imagining them as labour to clean up others’ mess.



Theo Morgan

London W9

SIR – I agree with Isabel Oakeshott.



Unemployment benefit should be renamed community service benefit. In order to receive it, you should do clean-up jobs in your area, as organised by the council.



Keith Jacques

Stafford

