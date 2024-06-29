Letters: Labour can’t deliver economic growth while the green agenda stifles business

SIR – Jeremy Warner highlights the problems caused by overzealous judges ruling against Surrey County Council’s decision to expand permits for oil drilling near Horley (“Britain’s wilful destruction of its oil and gas industry is beyond belief”, Comment, June 23).



There is a prevailing negative attitude not just towards the oil and gas industry, but also to business in general. Unless this is changed by our next government, we will continue to stagnate rather than have the growth we have been promised.



Graham Ashen

Horsham, West Sussex

SIR – Labour plans to convert the UK to “clean energy” by 2030 (“True cost of Starmer’s net zero target revealed in audio leak”, report, June 27).



The party needs to tell the electorate exactly how much global warming will be averted by spending the “hundreds of billions of pounds” it has admitted this will cost.



An honest answer would be: “An undetectably small amount”. In other words, all pain and no gain.



Dale R McIntyre

Cambridge

SIR – Is “net zero” going to be as huge an albatross for future generations as “free at the point of use” has been for ours?



Jennifer Parsons

Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire

SIR – You report (June 10) that Labour is planning to override local councils to build data centres on green belt land. This ignores an important question.



Given that pollution from the world’s data centres currently exceeds that which comes from air traffic, how does such a plan square with the Labour net-zero policy?



John Carter

Shortlands, Kent

SIR – The Conservatives and Labour are still committed to a transition to electric cars, but neither has a plan to replace the income from fuel duty, which is declining and leaving a big hole in their spending plans.



Roger Gentry

Weavering, Kent



America’s candidates

SIR – Political debates are like sport. Supporters of each team will cheer on their favourite regardless of whether they are in form, cheat or kick their opponents. Thursday’s American presidential debate (report, June 28) will not alter the views of hard-line Republicans or Democrats.



The biggest problem is the age of both candidates, and their mental and physical capacity to do the job. By these criteria, Joe Biden loses out. It is inconceivable that neither candidate has any successor with the credentials to take over the world’s leading power.



People should be more worried that the future of the world is at stake in November.



Peter Fieldman

Paris, France

SIR – Joe Biden would be well advised to follow the example of Lyndon Johnson and not seek a further term in office. He currently has the distinction of being the person who defeated Donald Trump in 2020 and brought an end to his presidency.



Mr Biden now risks losing that honour, whereas if he resigns and his replacement wins in November, then he will be remembered as the person who twice saved us all from a second term in office for Mr Trump.



Sandy Gemmill

Edinburgh



Private schools’ future

SIR – I have five grandchildren at private schools, and am appalled by the limp response of the Independent Schools Association (Letters, June 16) in challenging Labour’s proposed tax on education, which is discriminatory and immoral.



Where are the facts about the hiking of employer pension contributions for teachers, which have caused fees to increase but which is used by Labour to say schools have been charging excessively, when taxpayers fund the state sector’s payments?



Where are the facts about parents already being charged a premium of at least 5 per cent on fees to fund bursaries, such as those that paid for Sir Keir Starmer’s sixth-form education?



Where are the statistics about outreach programmes to state schools in mathematics, science and sport, including the use of facilities?



Why is the drum not being banged louder for freedom of choice in education without punitive penalties?



Having chaired a foundation of four private schools, I am seriously depressed about their prospects, and about those of our country at large.



G P Fothergill

Rothley, Leicestershire

SIR – Rudolf Eliott Lockhart (Letters, June 16), CEO of the Independent Schools Association, rightly points out that there is scope for cooperation between private schools and those in the state sector.



He also says that there must be more effective ways to raise the funding required by the state sector than imposing VAT on the private sector.



He is correct. VAT receipts totalled £170 billion in 2023-24. Increasing the standard VAT rate from 20 per cent to just 20.2 per cent would raise the extra £ 1.7 billion that Labour has suggested it will need to fund its ambitions for the state sector, without any upheaval in the education provided to our children. A bolder increase in the VAT rate from 20 per cent to 21.8 per cent would also allow defence spending to rise to 2.5 per cent of GDP to protect our national security.



Paul Johnson, director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies, has expressed regret that both Labour and the Conservatives have boxed themselves in by ruling out any increase in the rate of income tax, National Insurance or VAT. Those aspiring to be prime minister or chancellor would receive credit from many if they were to review their election manifestos and undertake to make wiser use of all the fiscal tools available to them in order to secure the country’s future, particularly that of our children.



Alan Walker

Leatherhead, Surrey



Sue Barker at the BBC

SIR – I was delighted to find that Sue Barker was the subject of your Sunday Interview (June 23), and it was heartening to know that she has come to terms with what happened to her tennis presenting career at the hands of the BBC.



The BBC seemed to think that her knowledge and experience as a former champion could somehow be improved upon. I know I’m one of millions of tennis fans for whom the Wimbledon fortnight is the highlight of the year, and memories of Sue’s infectious “silvery laugh” will live on.



Rhona Mogridge

Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

SIR – I am aghast at the BBC’s decision to employ Nick Kyrgios as a pundit at Wimbledon (report, telegraph.co.uk, June 25). I suppose next it will be proposing to re-hire Boris Becker.



Carolyn Brown

Crewe, Cheshire

SIR – Am I alone in wondering why the organisers of the recent Queen’s Club Championships (Sport, June 22) felt the need to take Brian Wilson’s advice to “add some music to your day” quite so literally?



Isn’t it bad enough to be surrounded by easy-listening tunes when we step into a lift or do a supermarket shop, without having the minute or so between the change of ends at a tennis match similarly affected?



I have my fingers crossed that this creeping habit does not extend its tentacles to Wimbledon.



Robert Way

Ditchingham, Norfolk



Tale of a trunk

SIR – I can recommend The Fortnight in September by R C Sherriff, which is mainly about a family going on holiday to a boarding house in Bognor and the detailed planning of the trip by the father. It is set in about 1930, when most families didn’t have cars and used the train to go on holiday.



They carry small hand luggage, but most of their holiday clothes are sent by trunk (Letters, June 23). A porter comes to their house from the local station in the Dulwich area, he trolleys the trunk to the station for them, loads it into the luggage van on a train to Clapham Junction, where another porter collects it and puts it on a train to Bognor, where it is collected by another porter, who takes it to their boarding house along with their hand luggage.



When did you last see a porter at a train station, or even a luggage van on a train? Porters were essential for using trunks, as they were too heavy to carry and didn’t have wheels like modern suitcases.



The story is a good vignette about life for many families 100 years ago. Nothing much happens, but a fortnight’s holiday by the seaside was the highlight of the year.



R C Sherriff is best known for his plays, such as Journey’s End, but he also wrote some excellent novels.



Roger Stones

Dorking, Surrey

SIR – My father would send a brace of unplucked pheasants to each sibling at Christmas. The birds were tied at the neck with an address label attached. He took them to the station, where they were put into the guard’s van, and they were unfailingly delivered to the door. What a service.



Len Reynolds

Clevedon, Somerset



A toothless innings

SIR – Regarding the cricket match that lost a day to snow in June 1975 (Letters, June 23), I had a job scheduled at Buxton gasholder station that Monday, and I said to my apprentice: “We are going to get this job done by 2 o’clock, then we can go and watch the cricket.” I was busy overhauling the station governor when my apprentice, who had gone outside for a smoke, said: “I don’t think we’ll be going to the cricket, it’s blizzarding out there.”



The snow had gone by Tuesday and we raced through our work and made it to the ground. The wicket was awful and the ball often reared up from just short of a length. Ashley Harvey-Walker arrived at the crease, and, before taking his guard, removed his false teeth, wrapped them in his handkerchief and gave them to the umpire, Dickie Bird. He then took centre guard, but took a step back towards square leg and said to Peter Lee, Lancashire’s quick bowler, who was looking somewhat perplexed: “The stumps are there Peter, thee hit ‘em if you can.”



What followed was highly entertaining, as Walker was quick to scuttle across to anything well pitched-up, but either left or swatted anything short of a length that reared up. He made the joint top score of 26 in Derbyshire’s total of 87, which was more than double the 42 they made in their first innings. The match showed what a travesty it was playing on uncovered wickets, as Lancashire had batted on what we call a “shirt front” and made 477/5 declared.



Lee Brown

Hyde, Cheshire

SIR – In 1961, as a young sub-lieutenant, I captained HMS Crossbow’s cricket team in a match against the Black Watch in Malta. While my team were fielding, it snowed (Letters, June 23), and the colonel of the Black Watch provided double whiskies to my players. We lost.



Captain N I C Manger RN (retd)

Forest Row, East Sussex



Let exhibitions be the V&A museum’s priority

Detail from a stone column of the lower loggia of the V&A overlooking Exhibition Road - alamy

SIR – You report (June 23) that the Victoria and Albert Museum plans to hire more men to make staff more “reflective” of the general public.



As a frequent visitor to this most wonderful of London museums, I’m always struck by the fact that there are many more female visitors than male. And what’s wrong with that? I very much doubt whether Lord’s cricket ground or Arsenal football club concern themselves with the sex of their fans, so why can’t the V&A be grateful we women spend the time and money we do attending its exhibitions and buying merchandise in its excellent shops?



The museum should get on with doing its job, which is to appreciate the loyal customers it already has, attract more visitors, hire high-quality staff, and curate beautiful exhibitions for everyone to enjoy – regardless of sex.



Veronica Timperley

London W1



Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by email and post. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters @LettersDesk

NEWSLETTER: sign up to receive Letters to the Editor here