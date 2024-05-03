Letters: Voters are tired of the Tories – but have little enthusiasm for the alternative

SIR – Despite Sir Keir Starmer’s dizzy rhetoric about seismic swings and new horizons for Labour (telegraph.co.uk, May 3), the turnout in the Blackpool South by-election was only 32 per cent.

This was a triumph for voter apathy, not for democracy, and has clearly demonstrated the slough into which British politics has descended.

Brian Pegnall

Falmouth, Cornwall

SIR – Did anyone on the planet think that the Tories stood a chance of holding on to Blackpool South? Not to my knowledge. We are taking a hammering and must now work hard before the general election.

Herbert Chappell

Woking, Surrey

SIR – The local elections have been an unmitigated disaster for the Conservative Party. The re-election of Ben Houchen as Tees Valley mayor should not be allowed to mask that.

The continued rise of Reform UK reflects the Tories’ lurch to the Left, away from the values held by most party members and Red Wall voters. In recent days the Prime Minister has announced several policies that appear to be more Right-wing, but the reality is that Conservative voters no longer trust their MPs to deliver such policies.

One Nation MPs – many of whom would be more at home in the Liberal Democrats – have blocked policies that would have persuaded us that the Government is on our side, and Conservative Party headquarters seems intent on selecting more of the same candidates.

We can only hope that the general election, which will almost certainly be equally disastrous, brings about a reset and a return to a truly Conservative agenda.

Norman Inniss

London SE9

SIR – As a lifelong Labour voter, I suggest that the local election results are not an endorsement of the Labour Party or its leader – because neither has proposed policies in any meaningful detail – but a criticism of this Government’s incompetence and self-indulgent fractiousness.

Labour won’t win the next general election: the Conservatives will lose it. Most people’s principal concerns – such as the cost of housing, the collapsing NHS and the failure of Brexit – are seen as direct consequences of Conservative policies that this Government has no interest in correcting. The fact that the Labour Party has no credible answers to these basic problems is by the by.

Michael Heaton

Warminster, Wiltshire

SIR – It is worth remembering what the actual Labour Party (as opposed to New Labour) was like when it was last in power during the 1970s.

I was then a young teenager, and endured the Winter of Discontent along with the rest of the country, which was really run by the unions.

Mary Moore

London E2

SIR – You report on Labour’s loss of control in Oldham (“‘Vote for Palestine’ campaign blamed as Labour suffers shock defeat in Oldham”, telegraph.co.uk, May 3).

What has the war in Gaza got to do with the governance of this council? That a religious group should be able to influence elections and, potentially, foreign policy is very worrying for British democracy.

Stan Labovitch

Windsor, Berkshire

SIR – In recent days you have run letters criticising Left-wing audience members for rowdy behaviour during Question Time and similar programmes.

As a 69-year-old former Conservative voter, I join in with them from the comfort of my own home. The reason? Laughable answers from Conservative politicians attempting to defend the indefensible.

Gareth Jones

Oxford

Assisted dying laws

SIR – John Keown, a professor of Christian ethics (Letters, May 2), quotes a discussion I had on the meanings that various people take from the term “assisted dying”. When it comes to public-policy discussions, however, the only confusion seems to arise from those who deliberately seek to obfuscate the debate.

The Health and Social Care Select Committee has recently published an authoritative and robust report on assisted dying, in which it clearly defines the term. Westminster, Holyrood, the Crown Dependencies and other places will all define the term in their own legislation, in their own way. This is right, as no legislature should feel bound by another’s definition, much less by the exact terms of the legislation.

The underlying principles, however, are the same: that dying people are given the opportunity and means to control the ends of their lives, with safeguards and oversight. That legislators across the UK and nearby jurisdictions are grasping this nettle should give us encouragement; that legislators in Australia, New Zealand and the United States have crafted their own laws must give us reassurance.

It is not beyond the wit of our own Parliament to listen to the public, agree on a definition and pass legislation that gives dying people a real choice at the end of life.

Lord Falconer of Thoroton (Lab)

London SW1

SIR – Professor John Keown writes: “Such woolly phrases [as assisted dying] can only confuse public understanding and should have no place in public policy debate.”

Having watched both of my parents die prolonged, painful, undignified deaths, I find this statement quite insulting. Millions have gone through the same experience as my family and thus have a very clear understanding of what the phrase means and what is involved.

David Goodwin

Chester

A patient’s victory

SIR – The NHS Choose and Book option (Letters, May 3) only works if the doctor you are having a telephone appointment with knows about it.

Last week I had such an appointment and asked to be referred to a local private hospital, but the doctor knew nothing about it or my medical history.

I then told her what I wanted in no uncertain terms – and prevailed. I was offered an appointment with my chosen private hospital 10 days later.

However, it is worth noting that, when I accessed my medical records, they included the comment: “Patient had her voice raised throughout.”

Priscilla Clarke

Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire

Secular schooling

SIR – Britain should be a completely secular society – and, in order to ensure this, all schools should be so (Letters, May 3).

Religion is private, and countries that impose one faith tend to be repressive. Restricting education to a single religious group encourages prejudice.

Nick Kester

Wattisfield, Suffolk

SIR – Although philosophical and polemical cases have been made that Catholic schools can be divisive and contribute to segregation, there is considerable empirical evidence from Ofsted reports and academic researchers in the field to show that, contrary to the claims by Stephen Evans of the National Secular Society (Letters, April 30), Catholic schools in England are more effective than others in promoting community cohesion.

Dr Andrew B Morris

Former director, Centre for Christian Education, Liverpool Hope University

Mindful litter-picking

SIR – I organise an annual parish tidy in which around 50 residents pick up litter (Letters, May 1). Most return every year. One particular group cheerfully clears disgusting detritus from a local beauty spot.

The morning’s work is followed by a barbecue, but it is undeniable that litter-picking is a therapeutic task in itself, promoting a great sense of camaraderie and leaving participants with the glow of a job well done. I commend it to everyone.

Catherine Langham

Blandford Forum, Dorset

The perfect adaptation

SIR – Surely the prime example of a film adaptation that is superior to the book (Letters, May 3) is The Godfather.

The novel is a potboiler, the film a masterpiece.

John Rattigan

Doveridge, Derbyshire

SIR – I can think of only one film that has immediately struck me as superior to its source – the wonderful LA Confidential, a masterly interpretation of the novel by James Ellroy.

Andrew Nicoll

Chichester, West Sussex

Why don’t supermarkets care for their plants?

Just add water: Still Life with Moss Roses in a Basket (1885) by Paul Gauguin - Alamy

SIR – I agree with Kevin Liles (Letters, May 1) about supermarkets’ puzzling neglect of their plants.

Our local Sainsbury’s has two racks of plants that have not moved for more than a week and are dying for lack of water.

They are in the main entrance for all to observe, which surely reflects poorly on the company’s ethos. Aldi next door is the same.

Simon Beard

Market Warsop, Nottinghamshire

SIR – Kevin Liles makes a good point. We have noticed the same thing in Cornwall. Some garden centre chains are also guilty.

I have reached the conclusion that it must be cheaper for these stores to buy plants wholesale and then neglect them than it would be to employ someone to water them. In any case, it is a shameful waste.

Janet Croome

Truro, Cornwall

SIR – We asked our local supermarket why plants were needlessly being left to die.

The explanation was that they feared they would be sued if customers slipped on wet surfaces – another unintended consequence of our litigious society.

Richard Holden

Ledbury, Herefordshire



SIR – You don’t buy plants from B&Q. You rescue them.

Susan Randle

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lunch at the bank

SIR – On April 13 1984 my wife and I enjoyed a magnificent lunch at the Pall Mall branch of Cox’s & King’s bank (Letters, May 3), hosted by the manager Mr Peskett. And yes, we were accepted as customers.

John Maioha Stewart

Negombo, Western Province, Sri Lanka

SIR – Rupert Godfrey’s tale of his boozy job interview (Letters, May 1) reminded me of a similar experience I had some years ago, when I was invited to dinner with the area manager at a rather fancy restaurant.

He turned out to be something of a wine snob and, naturally, insisted on choosing the wine, telling me at great length how much better the Chilean was that year than the Australian.

As a young fellow whose knowledge of wine extended little further than the existence of white and red varieties, I nodded along and attempted to make the right noises.

When the wine arrived, and we had both tried it, he asked me enthusiastically if I was picking up on the woody accents, blackberry undertones and so on, explaining to me how that was so characteristic of the Chilean offering.

Again, I nodded politely. Then, taking rather more notice of the bottle we had been served, I pointed out that the waitress had accidentally brought us the Australian one instead.

To be fair, he took it well. I have always wondered, however, if he was simply too ashamed not to subsequently offer me the job.

Chris Ash

Cunningsburgh, Shetland

SIR – Rupert Godfrey recalls the lunch he received when interviewing (successfully) for a post with Allied Lyons in 1980.

Like him, I have fond memories of those days, but can’t help noting that Allied Lyons didn’t last all that much longer.

Mark Robbins

Bruton, Somerset

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by email and post. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk

NEWSLETTER: sign up to receive Letters to the Editor here