Level crossing closes for three weeks

A railway level crossing will close for three weeks to allow for upgrading works.

North Seaton level crossing in Ashington, Northumberland, will close to both pedestrians and vehicles from 22:00 GMT on Saturday 9 March until 06:00 on Friday 29 March.

It is to replace barriers and install new signalling equipment.

The works will continue 24 hours a day and Northumberland County Council apologised for the disruption.

The crossing will partially re-open on 29 March and be controlled by traffic lights until works are completed by 5 April.

Northumberland County Council said: "We understand that working near homes 24 hours a day is far from ideal and we are sorry in advance for any disruption these essential works may cause."

A diversion route will be signposted and a shuttle bus will be provided for pedestrians.

