A-Level results LIVE: Millions of teenagers brace themselves for exam grades

School leavers are waking up to their A-level results in a year when young people had their education disrupted by the concrete crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving grades to help them progress on to university, an apprenticeship or employment.

Last year, more than a quarter (27.2%) of UK A-level entries were awarded A or A* grades, down on 36.4% in 2022.

But it was higher than in 2019 – the last year that summer exams were taken before Covid-19 – when 25.4% UK A-level entries were awarded top grades.

Just days before the academic year was due to start last year, a number of schools were forced to offer remote learning when reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was found in buildings.

Follow live updates on our dedicated live blog.

Differences between England, Scotland and Wales

06:21 , Tom Davidson

In England, exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this summer’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, exam regulators are aiming to return to pre-pandemic grading this summer – a year later than in England.

The move to restore pre-pandemic standards comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in top A-level and GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

Leaders in the education sector have warned that this cohort of young people has had to overcome a series of challenges in recent years – and those from disadvantaged backgrounds have been hit the worst.