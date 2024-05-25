Levi Wright's Family Says They're 'Shattered' by New MRI Results but 'Not Giving Up'

The 3-year-old was in critical condition after driving his toy tractor into a Utah river

John Pyle/Shutterstock Spencer Wright, rodeo star and father of Levi Wright

Kallie Wright, the mother of 3-year-old Levi Wright, has shared an update on the toddler’s condition.

After the son of Kallie and rodeo star Spencer Wright, who was in critical condition after driving his toy tractor into a Utah river, woke up days after his accident, his family rejoiced — but they were “shattered” by his MRI results shortly after.

“The MRI wasn't good, we're shattered but it is just images that suggest a certain quality of life,” Kallie wrote in a Facebook post. “Our real teller of all will be what Levi does over the course of a few days.”

The mom of three urged her followers to “continue to pray” for the family, writing, “I'm not giving up on my baby just yet.”

“I'm working on getting any and all neurologists or other educated professionals with expertise in this area who are willing to view his MRI,” she then said. “Then just seeing what my strong boys does in the next few days. You might not hear from me for a few days, we are going to focus on our Beans!”

Kallie’s update about Levi’s MRIs followed a Facebook post shared just after midnight local time on May 24, in which she revealed that the toddler had woken up.

“I am shook, we don't know much but the doctor said it was okay for me to get excited about that and I AM! My baby is so tough!” she wrote at the time, adding, "He got a little wild so we had to settle him down again but my heart!"

John Pyle/Shutterstock Levi Wright's father, rodeo star Spencer Wright

Levi was left in critical condition on Tuesday, May 21, at approximately 6 p.m. local time, according to a news release from the Beaver County Sheriff's Office.

After authorities responded to the scene, Levi was quickly located and "life-saving measures were administered on scene," police said.

He was then transported to Beaver Valley Hospital, and later airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Wright family friend and spokesperson Mindy Sue Clark said in a recent statement that Levi’s heart was “beating on its own,” but there was concern as “his sweet little brain was without oxygen [for] too long.”

"We cuddled him all night and feel strongly that his spirit is no longer with us," she wrote, explaining that unless there were any changes, the family would likely have to "stop care and hold him close until his last breath on earth."

“We can't be selfish and drag this out for days, he doesn't deserve that,” the post said.

