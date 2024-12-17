Lewis Edwards: Mum jailed after burying phone in family cat's grave to help paedophile ex-police officer son

A mother has been jailed after she buried a phone in the family cat's grave to help her paedophile son - who used Snapchat to groom more than 200 girls while he was a police officer.

Lewis Edwards, 25, was given a life sentence last year and was sentenced for further offences on Tuesday. He previously admitted 160 counts of child sexual abuse and blackmail involving 4,500 indecent images of children.

Edwards, a former South Wales Police officer, is serving a minimum of 12 years after he lost an appeal against his sentence in May.

His mother Rebekah Edwards, 48, had pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after concealing evidence.

Recorder of Cardiff Tracey Lloyd-Clarke sentenced her to two years in prison today.

The judge said she had considered whether the sentence could be suspended but said the offending was "too serious" for anything other than an immediate custodial sentence.

Edwards will serve half of her sentence in custody before she is released on licence.

'Bury the black one'

Cardiff Crown Court heard that police with a warrant searched the home address of Lewis Edwards on 8 February 2023.

Prosecuting, Roger Griffiths said "a number of electronic devices" were recovered but that Lewis Edwards declined to give passwords to police.

In July 2023, South Wales Police were informed Rebekah Edwards had recovered two mobile phones.

"It was reported to the police that Mrs Edwards had asked [Lewis Edwards] what she should do with the phones," Mr Griffiths added.

"Lewis Edwards had said: 'Bury the black one'."

Rebekah Edwards initially handed over two phones to officers but she was then asked by police about a report they had received of a phone in the garden.

"I buried the phone in the garden when I buried the cat," she told officers.

Mr Griffiths told the court the device recovered from "the grave of the family cat" was "a black mobile telephone with a smashed screen".

Due to its damage, the phone was "incapable of examination", the prosecution said.

"We say there was no reason for [Rebekah Edwards] to retain any of the phones," Mr Griffiths added.

'Embroiled others in his offending'

Andrew Davies, defending Lewis Edwards, said there was "very little that can be said" but said the best mitigation in his favour was that he pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

"He regrets that he's embroiled others in his offending," Mr Davies added.

For the three offences of possession of indecent images of children, Lewis Edwards was sentenced to 12 months in prison to run concurrently with the life sentence he is currently serving.

He was also sentenced to two years and eight months in custody for perverting the course of justice which will also run concurrently.

Giles Hayes, defending Rebekah Edwards, said she was the "primary carer for a dependent relative" and previously of "good character".

He said Edwards had moved address to live with her mother "for fear of repercussions in the local community" after her son's arrest.

After Lewis Edwards was sentenced last year, Assistant Chief Constable Danny Richards said there was "no place" for "anyone who abuses the personal responsibility they hold as a police officer" in South Wales Police.

Children and young people can contact Childline with any concerns on 0800 1111.

Adults worried about a child's safety can get in touch with the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or by emailing help@nspcc.org.uk.