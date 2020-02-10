Lewis Hamilton ditches short hair for a curly transformation

From Digital Spy

Lewis Hamilton has unveiled a new transformation on social media.

The Formula One driver shared his curly haired new look with two separate posts on Instagram, captioning one of the snaps: "Caveman thing."

The British champion's hair transformation comes ahead of his appearance at the Spanish Grand Prix 2020 in Barcelona in May this year.

Hamilton's followers on social media have expressed their approval of his new hairstyle, including Patrick Dempsey, who's a car enthusiast and racer himself.

The former Grey's Anatomy star commented: "Love it, Definitely go with it."

"Getting prepared for the season," one fan wrote, as another one replied: "Just love it. The best your hair has ever looked."

Hamilton is a six-time Formula One World champion and won his first-ever Championship back in 2008.

His current contract with Mercedes will finish later this year, and it's not been confirmed yet whether he'll extend his contract or sign a new one with a different company.

But while we don't know what's next for Hamilton just yet, he has previously expressed some interest in potentially making a move into the music world.

