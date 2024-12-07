Lewis Hamilton endures horror show in final qualifying for Mercedes at Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton suffered a shocking final qualifying for Mercedes as he qualified only 18th-fastest for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 39-year-old, in his final race for the Silver Arrows, will start 16th on Sunday night at the Yas Marina Circuit after a bollard was wedged beneath his car for most of his final lap in a massive stroke of misfortune.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff bowed his head in despair in the garage after Hamilton’s final lap, which meant he did not make the top-15 in the standings and was eliminated in Q1.

Hamilton will start P16 as a result of grid penalties for Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon.

“I messed that up big time guys,” the seven-time F1 world champion said on team radio. “That was bad. Jesus.”

Wolff replied: “Yes Lewis, that was bad.”

Replays show that Hamilton had a section of his lap impacted by a bollard, which came loose on the track, and was wedged in the floor of his car. Haas driver Kevin Magnussen had originally dislodged the bollard.

It means Hamilton ends his 2024 season with a 19-5 deficit to teammate George Russell in qualifying.

Alex Albon, Zhou Guanyu, Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan were also eliminated in the first qualifying session.

More to follow...