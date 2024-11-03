Lewis Hamilton lambasts Mercedes F1 car as ‘worst ever’ after Brazil GP ‘disaster’

Lewis Hamilton was critical of his Mercedes car at the Brazilian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton insists his Mercedes car during the Brazilian Grand Prix was his “worst ride ever” as the seven-time F1 world champion finished 10th in Sao Paulo.

Starting 14th on the grid, the seven-time F1 world champion struggled for grip on the wet Interlagos track and dropped back early on.

After the mid-race red flag, Hamilton progressed to occupy 10th – the final points position – and kept off the challenge of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him.

Yet for Hamilton, who now only has three races left before he moves to Ferrari next year, it was another weekend to write off.

“We were just slow,” he told Sky F1. “I want to say a super thank you to the guys in the garage, up so early today. They’ll be feeling pain, we could have won [with George].”

His teammate George Russell led the race early on before eventually finishing fourth as Max Verstappen claimed a famous win from 17th on the grid.

Asked about the condition of his car, Hamilton added: “It’s like a plank of wood, no suspension.

Hamilton finished 10th in Interlagos (Getty Images)

“Bouncing on the tyres, can’t get on the power anywhere. It’s the worst ride we’ve ever had, particularly through corners, it’s so stiff.

“Hopefully we won’t have any more bumpy tracks, the last three aren’t so bouncy. I could happily go and take a holiday.”

Hamilton also said over team radio immediately after the race: “A disaster of a weekend. That’s the worst the car has ever been.”

The 39-year-old, who will conclude 12 years at Mercedes next month, has now been overtaken by Russell in the drivers’ championship and languishes in seventh position.

Hamilton will next be in action at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on 23 November.