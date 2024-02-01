Lewis Hamilton 'set to join Ferrari from Mercedes' in shock switch for 2025

On the move: Lewis Hamilton is expected to leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025 (Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton is in line for a shock move to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula One season.

The seven-time F1 world champion had been heavily linked with a move to the Italian giants last summer before signing a lucrative new deal with Mercedes, which was believed to tie him in for the next two seasons.

But Ferrari have held back from offering a contract extension to Carlos Sainz, whose current deal ends at the end of this season.

And reports have now emerged from Italy that talks have been held between Hamilton and Ferrari about a surprise grid switch for the beginning of next season, with Hamilton having a clause in his Mercedes contract allowing him to not take up the option there for 2025.

The 39-year-old has made no secret of his desire to seal an eighth drivers’ title before retiring from F1 and has endured two seasons of struggles with the former dominant team of the sport.

All Mercedes staff have been called to a briefing from team principal Toto Wolff and technical boss Toto Wolff at 2pm on Thursday where the Hamilton news is expected to be announced.

But neither Ferrari nor Mercedes were commenting on the reports on Thursday morning.