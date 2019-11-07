Lewis Hamilton talks turning family onto vegan lifestyle

SHOWS: BERLIN, GERMANY (NOVEMBER 7, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

"I hope so - does it look it? No, I'm definitely still on cloud nine. I mean it's still kind of taking time to sink in. I think it's probably because I'm still in race mode. I still have two races to go. I still want to win these last two races, so I can't get carried away. We've not done really any celebrations yet. We'll wait 'til the end of the year. So probably the last race, or just after the last race, we'll probably celebrate."

"No, I expected it. It's a natural thing. I meet a lot of people that frown upon it and some people that are accepting of it. I think it's really just about educating and then people - as long as if you can help people have the right information, then they can make their own decisions. Like my dad for example would never, ever think of going vegan. I brought him to (the documentary) The Game Changers for example, he's now gone vegan, he's trying this vegan diet, as well as my stepmom. I'm trying to convince my brother over here. It's incredible, there are so many other people who are trying it, and it's just having the right information."

STORY: British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, fresh off of his sixth drivers' title, talked on Thursday (November 11) about spreading awareness on veganism, particularly to his loved ones some of whom are now also trying a plant-based diet.

Hamilton, who became a vegan in 2017, recently shared on Instagram that he believed veganism was the "only way to save our planet", drawing criticism from those who point to carbon pollution from his races.

Hamilton told Reuters TV his spirits were high though, after securing his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday (November 3), despite finishing second to his Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas at the U.S. Grand Prix.

The Briton became only the second driver after retired Ferrari great and seven-times champion Michael Schumacher to win six titles.

Hamilton already has plenty of records, including 87 pole positions and his 83 wins put him on course to surpass Schumacher's record tally of 91 next year and a chance to join the German great at the top of Formula One's list of drivers' champions.

He was on the red carpet in Berlin ahead of accepting the "Creativity & Design" award at GQ Germany's annual Men of the Year ceremony.