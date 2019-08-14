Lewis Ludlam: Rugby player keeps promise to his primary school teacher as he makes England debut

As he prepared to make his England Test debut, Northampton flanker Lewis Ludlam probably had a lot on his mind.

With the impending announcement of the 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup on the horizon, the 23-year-old would have been forgiven for focusing solely on the task at hand.

But Ludlam made sure he kept a promise he made to his primary school teacher more than a decade ago.

"13 years ago I promised my primary school teacher if I ever played for England id get her tickets to my first game to thank her for her support," he wrote on Twitter.

"Can't believe we actually managed to track her down!"

Ludlam also shared two photos of him hugging and posing with the unnamed teacher.

The flanker put in an impressive performance in England's 33-19 victory over Wales at Twickenham on Sunday.

And he clearly made an impression on head coach Eddie Jones, who has included him in the squad for next month's World Cup in Japan.

"Lewis came from nowhere," Jones said.

"We watched him in club rugby, he'd done particularly well and we thought we'd roll the dice and bring him into camp to see what he could offer.

"Every week he got a little bit better."