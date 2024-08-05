Lewisville police search for shooting suspect after 3 injured at lakeside restaurant & bar

Investigators in Lewisville are searching for a suspect after a shooting at Sneaky Pete’s, a lakeside restaurant and bar, on Sunday night, according to a police news release.

Officers were called to the intersection of Eagle Point Drive and Marina Bay, near Lewisville Lake, around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found three people who’d been shot, according to police.

Detectives determined the shooting happened after an argument between two parties turned physical.

Two victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and a third person refused medical care, police wrote in the news release.

Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public, but they haven’t been able to identify the shooter. Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective J. Potter at 972-219-3635 or jpotter@cityoflewisville.com. To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477 or visit dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.