Lexington cancer treatment company under FBI, FDA investigation, agencies say

The FBI and U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Criminal Investigations Office is investigating a drug manufacturing company based in Lexington, the FBI announced Wednesday morning.

The company targeted in the investigation is CBA Pharma, which is headquarted in Lexington off Perimeter Drive. The FBI said in a statement it’s conducting “judicially authorized activity” regarding CBA Pharma and its affiliates.

CBA Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company that manufactures CBT-1, which could be an effective treatment for cancer, according to its website. The company filed a new drug application to use CBT-1 as a supplement to chemotherapy.

The company’s vision is to “provide hope and opportunity for a normal life span with an improved quality of life to people with life threatening disease,” its website says.

No other details about the ongoing investigation were released.

A phone call Wednesday morning to CBA Pharma was not immediately returned.

The FBI encouraged people with information about CBA Pharma and its affiliates to email investigators at kyfraudvictim@fbi.gov.