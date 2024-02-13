Lexington’s first Black female firefighter honored on 20th anniversary of her death

Selfless service and kindness.

Those were the words used by Lexington Fire Chief Jason Wells to describe fallen firefighter Brenda Cowan at a ceremony Tuesday marking the 20th anniversary of her death. Wells said Cowan was dedicated to improving the quality of life for the community through her church, volunteer work and service with the fire department.

“Her kindness and passion for service has left an indelible mark on all who knew her,” Wells said at a remembrance and wreath ceremony for Cowan. “It’s now our solemn duty to carry forth that which Brenda has taught us, so that her legacy of service will continue through us.”

Cowan was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 13, 2004, while she and her engine company were responding to a reported shooting. Police previously said Patrick Hutchinson shot Cowan while she tried to render aid to Hutchinson’s 60-year-old wife, Fontaine, who was also shot and killed that day.

Firefighter Jim Sandford was shot and injured that day as well.

A wreath in remembrance of Brenda Cowan, Lexington’s first Black female firefighter who died on duty in 2004, was placed in front of the Lexington Fallen Firefighter’s Monument at Phoenix Park. February 13, 2024.

In 2009 Patrick Hutchinson was sentenced to 25 years in prison after accepting a guilty plea deal in his case. He is serving his sentence at the Kentucky State Reformatory and isn’t eligible for parole until 2028.

Cowan was a 12-year veteran with the fire department at the time of her death, according to Wells. She was the first Black female firefighter in the fire department’s history, and the first lieutenant. She was promoted to that role just one month before her death.

Her death also marked the first Black female firefighter to die in the line of duty in the United States.

“While we often speak of Brenda in terms of firsts, I’d like for us today to also remember the lasting legacy that she has left on all of us,” Wells said.

Firefighter Brenda Cowan

Dozens of firefighters were at the Fallen Firefighter’s Monument at Phoenix Park next to Main Street Tuesday morning for the remembrance ceremony. A wreath was laid in front of the monument in Cowan’s honor.

“Brenda wasn’t a leader merely by virtue of rank. She was a leader because of her servant heart, her dedication to helping others, her brilliant smile and her unshakable optimism,” Wells said.

Wells said he worked at the same station as Cowan at the time of her death. He would often see her at shift change and remembered her smile and optimism.

The job of a firefighter is providing service to the community and Cowan personified that, Wells said.

“She was a person of selfless service,” Wells said. “She was an individual who always put service above self and that incredibly brilliant smile and that unshakable optimism makes us all want to be better people.”

Cowan’s death led to an important change for the fire department. Now when firefighters respond to scenes with the potential for violence, they’ll stage nearby until law enforcement secures the scene.

“It’s really important that we pay close attention to what’s going on around us and never forget the lesson that we had to learn,” Wells said.