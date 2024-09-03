Lexington needs policies on utility-scale solar based on facts, not messaging | Opinion

A few weeks ago I attended Councilwoman Kathy Plomin’s Solar Farm Info Session at Macedonia Church. I’m a Lexington resident and President of the Kentucky Solar Industries Association, so I was naturally eager to learn about the utility-scale solar projects East Kentucky Power Cooperative and Silicon Ranch have planned a few miles from my home. I left the session with more understanding about and comfort with the viability of the two projects, but I worry that some of the legitimate concerns voiced by my neighbors might indicate a fundamental misunderstanding of the issues at hand.

I have spent a large part of my career in rooftop solar installation. I’m also the father of two young girls and I believe it is imperative that my generation is part of reversing the environmental and health issues that have been caused by fossil fuel consumption. We must get this conversation right.

At this time, Fayette County has no established zoning language for solar farms. Silicon Ranch is currently working with Fayette County to introduce a solar zoning amendment. That model solar ordinance language comes from the Kentucky Resources Council, an established state environmental group, and has been adopted by multiple other Kentucky counties. Should Fayette County Council approve the proposed zoning text amendment, companies like Silicon Ranch would have a path to develop solar in Fayette County with a clear process for feedback from neighbors as well as a host of other requirements, including property setbacks, vegetative buffers, and land reclamation.

Counties that have opted not to adopt solar zoning language, do not prevent solar from getting built, they just ensure it happens only through the Public Service Commission via a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity.

At the info session, several community members brought up whether utility scale solar farms will be constructed in the rural portion of our county. The land in question partially surrounds a closed landfill and is adjacent or close to the interstate. More importantly, the land exists in close proximity to a major substation and transmission line that allows connection to a large national power grid.

Is that land rural? Yes. But that land also has existing industrial infrastructure that makes it particularly valuable for power generation. As Kentucky ratepayers we’ve spent billions developing our state’s transmission infrastructure and we should be thankful that utilities are trying to maximize its use rather than create new, costly infrastructure that needlessly increases our electric bills.

This doesn’t matter to those who see no place at all for utility-scale development in Fayette County. One attendee suggested there are enough rooftops and parking lots in our urban zone to provide utility-scale solar solutions to not only meet our county’s environmental objectives, but to also meet our energy demand. While rooftops can play an important role in an all-of-the-above approach to energy, strictly limiting solar energy to rooftops and parking lots is not the singular solution for Fayette County if we’re sincere about our goals to be carbon neutral by 2050. We are a major consumer of power with a multitude of businesses and homeowners seeking access to more renewables. To meet those demands, the region will need utility-scale projects.

I believe that Kentuckians should have a voice in how their land is used. Solar energy is a great way to usher in cleaner air and water and I’m excited that major utilities are beginning to agree. I hope Fayette County engages in a reasoned, deliberative process that does not give undue weight to a vocal minority with inaccurate talking points.

Matt Partymiller

Matt Partymiller resides in Lexington and is President of the Kentucky Solar Industries Association and General Manager of Solar Energy Solutions.