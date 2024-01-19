Lexington police arrest suspect accused of a shooting in a Walmart parking lot

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Lexington Thursday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington police say the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West New Circle Road. A man was found shot and suffering critical injuries when first responders arrived, but he was in stable condition as of Friday morning. WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, reported the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on West New Circle Road.

Kenneth Mitchell, 30, has been charged with first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Fayette County Detention Center records. Mitchell was arrested Thursday and booked into the jail.

Investigators tracked down Mithcell with the help of the police department’s Real-Time Intelligence Center, traffic cameras, Flock license plate readers and anonymous tips to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, according to police.