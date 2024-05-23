Lexington police charge woman with murder for Friday night homicide on Dakota Street

A woman is charged with murder in connection to a homicide that took place last Friday on Dakota Street.

Sheri Phillips, 35, was arrested Thursday for murder and being a felon in possession of a handgun, according to the Lexington Police Department.

On May 17, police were called to the 700 block of Dakota Street, where they found 50-year-old Russell Houston dead from a gunshot wound.

Phillips is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. Additional charges of drug trafficking were issued against Phillips on Friday, after police located her at the 400 block of Morrison Avenue, according to her police citation.

Phillips was located after police said she “matched the description” of a suspect in another crime that occurred, court records state. When police searched Phillips they located grams-worth of suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine on the ground nearby.

This is the sixth homicide in Lexington this year, the third in the last three weeks. This arrest makes the third arrest this year for open homicide investigations.