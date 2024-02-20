Lexington police officer involved in rush-hour crash with another vehicle
A Lexington Police Officer was injured in a crash during the Monday evening rush-hour commute, according to the police department.
The wreck happened around 5:38 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Man O’ War Boulevard. Police said a sergeant was responding to a call with their with lights and sirens activated when they were hit by another vehicle.
The sergeant and a passenger from the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital, police said. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing. The intersection has since been reopened.
On Feb 19, 2024, at 5:38 p.m., a Lexington Police sergeant was involved in a collision at the intersection of Richmond Rd and Man O War Blvd. The sergeant was on their way to a call with lights and sirens activated when they were struck by a vehicle.
— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) February 20, 2024