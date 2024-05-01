LexPark looks to make changes to downtown parking, garages. Here’s the proposal

Parking scofflaws around the downtown area could pay more for running afoul of Lexington parking rules come September.

LexPark wants to raise parking fines by $10 to make up for a revenue shortfall.

If approved, parking fines would go from $15 to $25.

In addition, LexPark wants to increase monthly parking rates at two of its four parking garages.

There will be a $5 increase for monthly parking rates at the Transit and Helix garages. LexPark also manages the Courthouse and Victorian garages. Those monthly parking rates won’t increase. Daily rates will also not increase under the proposal, LexPark officials said.

The bump in fines would likely generate $209,228. The increase for parking garages would generate $43,457 for a total revenue increase of $252,977, LexPark officials said during a Tuesday Lexington council meeting.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council must approve the rate increase. It could take a final vote May 16.

If approved by the council, the new rates would take effect Sept. 1.

LexPark’s aging parking garages are eating into its budget, LexPark officials told the Lexington council during a Tuesday work session.

The average age of the LexPark’s garages is 39 years old. The constant upkeep is costly, LexPark officials said.

“These garages are absolutely hemorrhaging right now,” said Jim Frazier, president of the LexPark board.

A 2022 controversial proposal to increase parking fees at meters and expand enforcement hours was met with resistance. In response to the objections, LexPark opted not to enforce parking on Saturdays.

Victorian Square annex garage operated by the Lexpark or the Lexington Parking Authority.

But the pushback against the increase in rates and enforcement hours prompted state legislation that now requires LexPark to get Lexington council approval before moving forward with any rate increase. That’s why the Lexington council must approve the rate increase and LexPark’s roughly $5 million budget.

LexPark is in the midst of a seven-year, $12 million capital campaign to make sure those parking structures stay safe, said Laura Boison, executive director of LexPark.

The 2022 extension of enforcement times generated some, but not enough, revenue to cover all of LexPark’s costs, Boison said. Moreover, LexPark had to up employee pay because wages were so low.

LexPark also lost more than $300,000 a year when the city swapped land and streets with the University of Kentucky several years ago. That loss of revenue from those meters on streets around UK has been difficult to make up, Frazier said.

Boison said Lexington has not raised its fines for parking violations since 2008, when LexPark was created. It has the lowest fines in the region, Boison said. It is still the only large city in the area that allows free downtown parking on Saturdays and Sundays. Moreover, private monthly parking is still higher than LexPark’s, according to data provided by LexPark.

The monthly parking increase at the Helix and Transit Center will largely affect corporate clients such as Kentucky Utilities and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, Boison said.

Public parking fines for other cities include: