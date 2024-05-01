LexPark looks to make changes to downtown parking, garages. Here’s the proposal

Beth Musgrave
·3 min read

Parking scofflaws around the downtown area could pay more for running afoul of Lexington parking rules come September.

LexPark wants to raise parking fines by $10 to make up for a revenue shortfall.

If approved, parking fines would go from $15 to $25.

In addition, LexPark wants to increase monthly parking rates at two of its four parking garages.

There will be a $5 increase for monthly parking rates at the Transit and Helix garages. LexPark also manages the Courthouse and Victorian garages. Those monthly parking rates won’t increase. Daily rates will also not increase under the proposal, LexPark officials said.

The bump in fines would likely generate $209,228. The increase for parking garages would generate $43,457 for a total revenue increase of $252,977, LexPark officials said during a Tuesday Lexington council meeting.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council must approve the rate increase. It could take a final vote May 16.

If approved by the council, the new rates would take effect Sept. 1.

LexPark’s aging parking garages are eating into its budget, LexPark officials told the Lexington council during a Tuesday work session.

The average age of the LexPark’s garages is 39 years old. The constant upkeep is costly, LexPark officials said.

“These garages are absolutely hemorrhaging right now,” said Jim Frazier, president of the LexPark board.

A 2022 controversial proposal to increase parking fees at meters and expand enforcement hours was met with resistance. In response to the objections, LexPark opted not to enforce parking on Saturdays.

Victorian Square annex garage operated by the Lexpark or the Lexington Parking Authority.
Victorian Square annex garage operated by the Lexpark or the Lexington Parking Authority.

But the pushback against the increase in rates and enforcement hours prompted state legislation that now requires LexPark to get Lexington council approval before moving forward with any rate increase. That’s why the Lexington council must approve the rate increase and LexPark’s roughly $5 million budget.

LexPark is in the midst of a seven-year, $12 million capital campaign to make sure those parking structures stay safe, said Laura Boison, executive director of LexPark.

The 2022 extension of enforcement times generated some, but not enough, revenue to cover all of LexPark’s costs, Boison said. Moreover, LexPark had to up employee pay because wages were so low.

LexPark also lost more than $300,000 a year when the city swapped land and streets with the University of Kentucky several years ago. That loss of revenue from those meters on streets around UK has been difficult to make up, Frazier said.

Boison said Lexington has not raised its fines for parking violations since 2008, when LexPark was created. It has the lowest fines in the region, Boison said. It is still the only large city in the area that allows free downtown parking on Saturdays and Sundays. Moreover, private monthly parking is still higher than LexPark’s, according to data provided by LexPark.

The monthly parking increase at the Helix and Transit Center will largely affect corporate clients such as Kentucky Utilities and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, Boison said.

Public parking fines for other cities include:

  • Louisville: $30

  • Cincinnati: $45

  • University of Kentucky: $30.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Don't cause any problems': Doug Ford sends message to pro-Palestinian protesters on university campuses

    Asked what actions his government would take if encampments on university grounds related to pro-Palestinian protests occurred in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford responded on Tuesday that he has "all the confidence in the world" the universities' security can handle the situation. His message to protesters was, "Don't interrupt some students' graduation. Don't interrupt the students from learning...Don't cause any problems there," adding he supports students.

  • Stephen Colbert Fiercely Defends Campus Protesters From Trump Attack

    CBSBy the time The Late Show began airing on Tuesday night, police in riot gear had already breached and cleared Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall–which had been occupied by pro-Palestinian student protesters in the early hours of Tuesday morning–while reportedly making dozens of arrests. But just a few miles downtown at the Ed Sullivan Theater, Stephen Colbert was making his support for the young demonstrators known.“Of course, one of the biggest stories right now is the nationwide, pro-Pales

  • Gaza protest camp rises at UBC, as Eby deplores 'most hateful' speech praising Hamas

    VANCOUVER — The Gaza protest encampment movement that has roiled academic campuses in the United States and Canada arrived in British Columbia on Monday, with demonstrators setting up unauthorized fencing and tents at the University of B.C. Protesters had set up about 20 tents on MacInnes Field by noon, erecting temporary fencing around the site and requiring people to wear masks to enter. Premier David Eby called on the school and student leaders to balance free speech with people's personal sa

  • NYPD enters Columbia University, arrests dozens of protesters inside Hamilton Hall

    Hundreds of New York Police Department officers wearing riot gear swarmed Columbia University's campus Tuesday night and entered Hamilton Hall where they cleared the building and arrested dozens of protesters.

  • We Don’t Need Warrior Cops Policing Campus Protests

    Suzanne Corderio / Getty“Rather than muzzle students, we should allow them to hear and be heard,” New York Times columnist Pamela Paul wrote recently. “It’s worth remembering how children once responded to schoolyard epithets: ‘Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never harm me.’ Narrow restrictions on putatively harmful speech leave young people distracted from and ill-prepared for the actual violence they’ll encounter in the real world.”It's good advice. Unfortunately, I've mis

  • Montreal police have been asked by McGill to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment

    Officials at McGill University are awaiting word from Montreal police, following a request to help clear a pro-Palestinian encampment on the school grounds. The call for assistance comes after efforts to persuade the protesters to end what the school has called an illegal action failed. The demonstrators say they have no intention of dismantling their tents until McGill, as well as nearby Concordia University, divests from all companies that are "profiting from genocide." A spokeswoman for the p

  • Student protesters reach a deal with Northwestern University that sparks criticism from all sides

    For five days, Northwestern University's Deering Meadow rang with the shouts of student protesters and supporters joining demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war on college campuses nationwide. Northwestern's statement said it would enforce the deal, which includes possible penalties for students who did not comply, like suspension.

  • What to know after a parent brought a firearm onto school grounds in P-O school district

    A firearm was accidentally brought onto school grounds by a parent last week, district administrators said.

  • What does divestment from Israel actually mean for schools?

    Students' demands that their universities divest their endowments from companies that do business with Israel are easier said than done, says Chris Marsicano, an assistant professor of educational studies and public policy at Davidson College in Davidson, N.C.

  • 'Don't use the phones' Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells students

    OTTAWA — Ontario's latest attempts to limit cellphone use in classrooms are designed to help students focus on learning, Premier Doug Ford said Monday. The province's education minister announced new rules Sunday on cellphone and social media use in elementary and high schools. Ford said his message to students in class is simple: do not use cellphones. "The teachers want the kids to pay attention, it's as simple as that," Ford said at an unrelated announcement in Ottawa. "It's not that complica

  • College students are telling you exactly how they feel about the Israel-Hamas war. Listen.

    Protesting on college campuses isn't new. Neither is an aggressive police response that accomplishes nothing.

  • Columbia University suspends students protesting Gaza war as they defy order to disperse

    Columbia University, the epicenter of pro-Palestinian protests that have upended college campuses across the United States, began suspending student demonstrators on Monday after they defied an ultimatum to disperse. Overnight protesters occupied a campus building, barricading themselves inside while several others formed a human chain outside, according to a video posted on social media."Columbia community members took back Hamilton Hall just after midnight," said the student group Columbia Uni

  • Columbia University property cleared, dozens of protestors arrested

    Dozens of helmeted police marched on to Columbia University's campus in the heart of New York City on Tuesday and began evicting a building that had been barricaded by pro-Palestinian student protesters.

  • US university protests: Police in riot gear as protesters clash at two campuses

    Police in riot gear have been forced to break up protesters at a California university hours after Columbia University in New York was raided. Hundreds of campus protesters have been arrested across the country over the past week. The clashes on the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus took place early on Wednesday morning outside a tent encampment, where pro-Palestinian protesters erected barricades and plywood for protection, which counter-protesters tried to pull down.

  • Lebanese students stage rare university protest against Israel

    Hundreds of students gathered at university campuses in Lebanon on Tuesday to protest against Israel, the country's first coordinated university protests over Gaza, which participants said were inspired by sit-ins in the United States. Rayyan Kilani, 21, who is graduating this semester from the 150-year-old American University of Beirut (AUB), said students had decided it was worth risking their degrees to show support for the Palestinian cause.

  • Columbia Threatens to Expel Students Who Took Over Building

    (Bloomberg) -- At Columbia, student demonstrators who have barricaded themselves in a campus building are facing expulsion. At Yale, the police were called in to clear an encampment that protesters are vowing to reoccupy.Most Read from BloombergTesla Axes Supercharger Team in Blow to Broader EV MarketNYPD Arrests Over 300 Protesters in Crackdown on College CampusesFed to Signal Delay of Interest-Rate CutsThe Ozempic Effect: How a Weight Loss Wonder Drug Gobbled Up an Entire EconomyLilly Soars as

  • Student loan forgiveness for public-sector workers will be temporarily paused. Here’s what you need to know

    Student loan forgiveness for public-sector workers like teachers and nurses will be temporarily paused beginning May 1 as the Department of Education moves management of the program in-house.

  • Over 200 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested during NYPD raid of Columbia University

    NEW YORK — Over 200 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested when an army of NYPD cops stormed Columbia University to end the seizure of a school building where all the doors had been barricaded with bicycle locks, officials said Wednesday. “This is what we encountered on every door inside Hamilton Hall,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard said on MSNBC Wednesday ...

  • Hundreds of NYPD cops in riot gear storm Columbia University campus amid building takeover

    NEW YORK — Hundreds of NYPD officers in riot gear stormed Columbia University Tuesday evening, hours after administrators at the school announced Pro-Palestinian student protesters who forced their way into a campus building are facing expulsion. It was not immediately clear from official sources if the police had entered Hamilton Hall, Columbia’s main administration building. Social media ...

  • Police arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York City police arrested dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators holed-up in an academic building on Columbia University campus late on Tuesday and removed a protest encampment the Ivy League school had sought to dismantle for nearly two weeks. Shortly after police moved in, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik released a letter in which she requested police stay on campus until at least May 17 - two days after graduation - "to maintain order and ensure that encampments are not re-established." Within three hours the campus had been cleared of protesters, said a police spokesperson, adding "dozens" of arrests were made.