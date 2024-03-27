Leyton: Twenty people in witness appeal after Alex Ajanaku's shooting

Images of 20 people have been released by the Metropolitan Police as it searches for witnesses to a shooting almost three years ago.

Detectives have issued pictures of people who were in the area before Alex Ajanaku was shot and killed in Leyton on 1 September 2021.

Mr Ajanaku, who was 18, was killed on the Beaumont Estate.

Det Sgt Fenton Davis said: "We need your help to identify who was responsible for taking Alex's life."

He said: "A reward of up to £20,000 is on offer for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for Alex's murder."

He said Mr Ajanaku was at an unlicensed music event on the estate on 31 August and "a large number of people would have been there".

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at about 01:25 BST on 1 September to reports that Mr Ajanaku had been fatally shot.

The Met said most of the event attendees had left, but "a small group remained and were sitting on a bench when the shots were fired".

The force said it wanted to speak to the 20 people pictured as witnesses.

The vehicle believed to have been used in the shooting was a black Kia Sportage, the force said.

It had been stolen from Chingford shortly before midnight on 16 August and was found abandoned and fire damaged in Walthamstow on 3 September.

The Met Police has made four arrests as part of its investigation.

In a previous appeal Mr Ajanaku's mother said: "My life was completely devastated by Alex's murder. I loved him so much and miss him every day.

"I want to appeal to anyone who has any information about what happened or who is responsible for Alex's death to come forward and talk to police."

Anyone with information can call the Met Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

