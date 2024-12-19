Afternoon Update: LGBTI+ data revealed; Raygun musical creator announces new show; and when political interviews go wrong

New population data shows almost one in 10 young Australians indentify as LGBTI+.

New population data shows almost one in 10 young Australians indentify as LGBTI+. Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

Welcome, readers, to Afternoon Update.

In what has been called the “first nationally representative data of their kind in Australia”, the ABS has revealed that an estimated 4.5% of the Australians aged 16 years and over are lesbian, gay, bi, trans or gender diverse, or intersex (LGBTI+).

Young Australians were more likely to be LGBTI+, with 9.5% of people aged 16 to 24, and 7.5% aged 25 to 34 identifying as LGBTI+.

The jurisdictions with the most LGBTI+ people were the ACT (5.9%) and Victoria (5.3%).

Top news

In pictures

When budgetary issues hit close to home



It’s not looking good, reckons Guardian cartoonist Fiona Katauskas.

What they said …

***

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government has made a decision to live with a contradiction rather than risk someone dying as a result of not having it in place.”

Speaking to press about the introduction of pill testing trials at music festivals, the NSW premier, Chris Minns, acknowledged there was a contradiction in the policy, given drugs are illegal in the state.

In numbers

Australia has offered more aid and revealed an embassy will reopen in the war-torn country for the first time since 2022. The foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong said what happens to Ukraine matters to Australia, adding: “Today and every day, Australia stands with Ukraine against Russia’s aggression.”

Before bed read

The hilarious eight: when Australian politicians’ live interviews went spectacularly wrong

Most politicians are accustomed to copping a spray every now and then, but the deputy Liberal leader, Sussan Ley, was still caught by surprise when the sprinklers went off during a live TV cross on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The member for Farrer said she’d been left “soaked” after the irrigation system unexpectedly clicked on during a Sky News spot. But she’s far from the first politician to be the victim of poor advancing work from staffers, or just sheer bad luck, leading to a less-than-ideal public appearance.

Daily word game

Today’s starter word is: SATE. You have five goes to get the longest word including the starter word. Play Wordiply.

Sign up

If you would like to receive this Afternoon Update to your email inbox every weekday, sign up here, or start your day with a curated breakdown of the key stories you need to know with our Morning Mail newsletter.

And check out the full list of our local and international newsletters, including The Stakes, your guide to the twists and turns of the US presidential election.