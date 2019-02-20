LGBTQ Group Removes Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova from Board After 'Transphobic' Comments

An LGBTQ organization announced on Tuesday that they are severing ties with tennis legend Martina Navratilova in the wake of her recent comments about transgender athletes.

The announcement came after Navratilova, 62, wrote a column for British newspaper The Sunday Times in which she argued that “the rules on trans athletes reward cheats and punish the innocent.” The op-ed was published last weekend.

Two days later, LBGTQ organization Athlete Ally — who says their mission is to “end the rampant homophobia and transphobia in sport and to activate the athletic community to exercise their leadership to champion LGBTQ equality” — said in a statement that Navratilova had been removed from their advisory board and as an Athlete Ally ambassador.

“Martina Navratilova’s recent comments on trans athletes are transphobic, based on a false understanding of science and data, and perpetuate dangerous myths that lead to the ongoing targeting of trans people through discriminatory laws, hateful stereotypes and disproportionate violence,” the organization said in their statement.

“As an organization dedicated to addressing root causes of homophobia and transphobia in and through sport,” the statement continued, “we will only affiliate with those committed to the same goal, and not those who further misinformation or discrimination in any way. Given this, Navratilova has been removed from our Advisory Board and as an Athlete Ally Ambassador, effective immediately.”

Navratilova’s Sunday Times column argued that it would “not be fair” for her to compete against a transgender athlete.

“A man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organization is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies if he so desires,” Navratilova wrote.

She added: “It’s insane and it’s cheating. I am happy to address a transgender woman in whatever form she prefers, but I would not be happy to compete against her. It would not be fair.”

Athlete Ally added that this incident was not the first time that they had “approached Martina on this topic.”

“In late December, she made deeply troubling comments across her social media channels about the ability for trans athletes to compete in sport,” Athlete Ally said. “We reached out directly offering to be a resource as she sought further education, and we never heard back.”

In her op-ed, Navratilova referred to a tweet where she wrote, “You can’t just proclaim yourself a female and be able to compete against women. There must be some standards, and having a penis and competing as a woman would not fit that standard.”

Navratilova and her wife, Julia Lemigova, began dating in 2006. Navratilova proposed in 2014 at the U.S. Open.

On Navratilova’s website, she is referred to as “one of the first openly gay sports figures” who has spent her career “overcoming prejudices and stereotypes.”

“Since coming out in 1981,” the website reads, “she has been an inspiring and vocal advocate for equal rights and a strong supporter of many charities benefiting the LGBT community. She has received numerous awards from many of the most influential organizations within the LGBT community.”

A rep for Navratilova did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, while Athlete Ally declined to comment beyond the statement on their website.