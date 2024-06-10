LHS Centre reduces cancer surgery wait times by 50%

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has significantly improved cancer surgery wait times at the Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre. The wait time has been reduced by 50 percent over the past year for non-urgent and non-emergent patients.

“We know how hard it is for patients with cancer and their families to wait for surgery and we needed to do everything we could to improve our times,” states Dr. Michael Ott, Department Head, Oncology, LHSC. “This involved finding new ways to maximize our current resources and improve efficiencies – like improving our referral systems, optimizing our data used in making decisions, and dedicating more operating room time for cancer surgeries.”

The impact of these efforts is evident, with 90 percent of all oncology patients receiving their surgery within the targeted wait time, tailored to the urgency of their diagnosis, as of March 2024.

“We won’t settle until every patient gets care within the appropriate target wait time, and we continue to improve,” adds Dr. Ott.

While patients identified as high priority have been mainly seen within the recommended surgical wait time, this reduction in wait times is particularly significant as it positively affects patients more likely to experience extended waits across the healthcare system.

“These improvements reflect our commitment to providing timely and efficient care to a growing number of patients across southwestern Ontario,” says Dr. Kevin Chan, Corporate Medical Executive, LHSC.

LHSC is home to the regional cancer centre that is responsible for providing inpatient and outpatient cancer care, including surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, as well as a full range of support services and the advancement of groundbreaking research.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter