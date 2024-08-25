Liam Gallagher Appears To Confirm Oasis Reunion, 15 Years After Warring Brothers Split Up

Update, 4:50 p.m.: Noel Gallagher posted a multi-second teaser announcement to his Instagram page on Sunday, hinting at a drop coming at 8 a.m. Aug. 27. The black-and-gold clip, set to electronic static and the sound of a band plugging in its instruments, gave no further information.

Liam Gallagher, one half of the warring brothers at the centre of one of the UK’s most successful ever bands, appears to have confirmed the spinning rumours of an Oasis reunion next summer.

Following reports in the UK press of a thaw in relations between Liam and Noel Gallagher and an estimated 20 gigs in two cities next year, Liam posted on X: “See you down the front.”

The Times newspaper reports that industry insiders are convinced the band will reform, with today’s reports coming 15 years after they played their last gig at the V Festival in the UK in 2009.

Reports are that the Wonderwall and Live Forever hitmakers will play Heaton Park in Manchester and Wembley Stadium in London, with whispers of a Glastonbury headliner slot to boot.

Oasis, including frontman Liam and guitarist-songwriter Noel, formed in 1991, and took the UK charts by storm in the late 1990s, during which they spearheaded the era of “Britpop” when homegrown bands dominated the charts. Their first album Definitely Maybe became the fastest selling ever debut album, and their second album 1995 (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? secured their status as the UK’s biggest rock stars. 30 years later and their popularity remains undimmed with 21million listers on Spotify.

The brothers’ always tumultuous relationship came to a head in 2009, when they had a physical fight before a concert in Paris, and Noel quit the band. They have not performed together since, but Liam just finished a tour with his band, during which he performed Definitely Maybe to a rapturous reception. He has always apparently been the keener of the two to reunite on stage, but Noel appears to have belatedly agreed, with speculation that his expensive divorce last year contributing to his thought process. Whatever the reason behind the reunion, if and when the rumours are confirmed, Oasis back together on stage is expected to be the event of the summer. Taylor Swift may have owned 2024, but it will be Britpop take two for 2025.

