Liam Gallagher brands Saturday Night Live sketch about bickering Oasis brothers 'excruciating'

Liam Gallagher has branded a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit about the bickering Oasis brothers "excruciating".

SNL cast members James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman starred in the segment, which sees the brothers argue about who was "cooler".

"I wouldn't expect anything else from them," the Oasis frontman tweeted.

"Are they meant to be comedians?"

Ms Sherman replied to his remarks with: "LEGEND!!!!!!!!"

It comes after Gallagher revealed why he and his brother Noel "don't want" to give interviews ahead of their reunion tour.

In a tweet the 52-year-old revealed the brothers "don't want to do interviews coz we're scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship".

The band split in 2009 after a backstage brawl between the brothers at the Rock en Seine festival in France.

They will reunite on stage for the first UK show since then at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4 July next year.

The release of tickets for their UK and Ireland shows last month prompted the government and the UK's competition watchdog to announce they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Some standard tickets more than doubled in price from £148 to £355, with the situation blamed on "unprecedented demand".

Since selling out their 19 UK and Ireland dates, the band announced their US, Canada, Mexico and Australia Oasis Live '25 tour shows.