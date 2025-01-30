Liam Gallagher calls unique Wonderwall cover ‘absolutely incredible’

Liam Gallagher has given an enthusiastic response to Bring Me the Horizon’s cover of the classic Oasis hit “Wonderwall”.

Gallagher is currently preparing for a series of sold-out stadium shows in the UK and Ireland this summer after he and his brother Noel put aside their differences in 2024 and reunited the beloved Britpop band.

Oasis fever has clearly spread to artists from other genres with Sheffield-based metal act Bring Me the Horizon releasing their own take on the classic 1995 song.

The song features Bring Me the Horizon’s signature metal sound and piercing vocals, combined with the “Wonderwall” lyrics that everyone knows and loves. The band also recreated a shot from the original music video for the song’s promotional art.

ADVERTISEMENT

It might be presumptuous to think that Gallagher wouldn’t like this type of music, but he has given it his seal of approval. On X/Twitter, he responded to an Oasis fan page that posted the song, simply writing in response “I f**king LOVE it.”

Later, he responded to a fan who thought that he would be “p**”ed” over the cover. Gallagher quickly shut this notion down, by saying: “I’m not it’s absolutely incredible made my day I’m off out on my skateboard f*** y’all.”

The cover is in conjunction with Spotify's Singles Club, which has previously seen artists like IDLES, Wet Leg, Sabrina Carpenter and LCD Soundsystem cover a song of their choosing. All profits from the song will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Meanwhile, Bring Me the Horizon will be headlining this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals, which have announced their most eclectic line-up in years.

Joining the metal act as headliners are Chappel Roan, Hozier and Travis Scott, with the latter three all making their debut headline appearances at the twin events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bring Me the Horizon last headlined Reading and Leeds in 2022 and have received critical praise for recent records such as 2019’s Amo and 2024’s Post Human: Nex Gen.

Also on the Reading and Leeds lineup are rappers AJ Tracey, Trippie Redd and Blanco, rock bands Enter Shikari, Wunderhorse, Royal Otis, Amyl and the Sniffers, Sea Girls, and the Linda Lindas, and pop acts Suki Waterhouse, Lola Young, Luvcat and Nieve Ella.