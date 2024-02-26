Liam Gallagher newly optimistic about Oasis reunion

The beloved Britpop band split up after a backstage fight in Paris in 2009 and the two siblings have been at odds ever since. In an interview with The Times last year Noel, 56, said he was waiting for Liam, 51, to call about reunion plans, however, the younger Gallagher expects his brother to make the first move. "He knows I'm not going to call him," he told its sister paper The Sunday Times. "He's the one who split the band up, so he'll be doing the calling, and if there is no calling we won't be getting back together,"...