Liam Gallagher Reveals He and Noel Won't Do Joint Oasis Interviews Because They Don't Want to Answer 'Intrusive' Questions

The band will kick off its comeback tour in the U.K. in July 2025

PA Images via Getty Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis in 1999

Liam and Noel Gallagher won't be doing joint Oasis interviews

The brothers want to avoid "intrusive" questions

Liam doesn't want the public trying to "pick holes" in their relationship

While they might be headed out on a reunion tour, don't expect Oasis to be crying their hearts out in interviews together.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, Liam Gallagher responded to a fan post on X (formerly Twitter) discussing his decades-long feud with his brother and noting how they "need to prioritize having a healthy bond."

The "Wall of Glass" singer, 52, replied with, "RESPEK," before another user commented, "I think Noel doesn't want to do interviews with you because you're funnier."

Liam then offered an explanation as to why he and his brother Noel Gallagher wouldn't be speaking to the press.

"We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship," he reasoned.

Liam then continued to reply to fans. After one said, "just hope you guys are happy

who cares about the media," he replied, "you tell em kid."

After a user asked why he isn't doing an interview, the "For What its Worth" musician quipped, "can't be arsed."



After Oasis announced a reunion tour in late August, Liam cheekily commented on the end of the band's feud.

"Nope it’s all done peace has prevailed he’s the man I can’t wait to be on stage with him blowing him kisses in between each song," he wrote in September.

Additionally, fans have approached Noel trying to get to the bottom of their estrangement.

In August, Noel, 57, was approached in public by a fan and his kids — who tried to figure out the brothers’ beef. While standing in a London store, Stone Island, a man named Steve Sheward tries to explain who the singer-songwriter is to his children.

"This is Noel, that … this is dad’s legendary band,” Sheward says in a clip on X (formerly Twitter), as his daughter asks, “Wait, is he getting back with his brother?”

Chiming in, one of the fan’s sons then asks, “Why did you fall out with your brother?” prompting Noel to joke with him.

“Why did I fall out with him?” he repeats as another one of the fan’s sons holds a Winnie-the-Pooh stuffed animal.

“‘Cause he stole my teddy bear,” he teases as the kids laugh. “I’m not lying. He stole it. 1978.”

Realizing Noel is kidding, the son holds the stuffed bear then tells him, “You’re fake, see you,” and walks away, leaving both his father and the musician laughing.

Dave Hogan/Getty Noel and Liam Gallagher in March 2003

In August, Oasis confirmed its much-talked-about reunion tour in an announcement that came almost 15 years after the Gallagher brothers famously broke up in 2009.

The band will kick their comeback tour off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on July 4 and 5, and they will end the run of shows at Dublin's Croke Park on Aug. 16 and 17.

After multiple dates in the U.K. and Ireland, Oasis will head to the U.S. for a string of dates, which will kick off at Toronto's Rogers Stadium on Aug. 24, 2025 and wrap up in Mexico City at Estadio GNP Seguros on Sept. 12.

Read the original article on People.