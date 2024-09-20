Liam Gallagher reveals Oasis-dominant setlist for Joshua vs Dubois fight

Liam Gallagher has revealed that his setlist for the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois boxing match at Wembley Stadium will involve him playing just Oasis hits.

There has been growing speculation that Liam and his brother Noel, who recently reformed the band for a 2025 tour, could be seen in public together for the first time in years at the London venue on Saturday.

The last time the Manchester rockers performed was on August 22 2009 at V Festival in Staffordshire, before Noel quit six days later saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer” after a backstage brawl at a Paris event.

Liam Gallagher (left) and Noel Gallagher. (Fear PR)

Liam’s short set at Wembley, when he will perform prior to Joshua challenging Dubois in the ring, comes after the long-awaited Oasis reunion was confirmed on August 27 this year.

In a post on X, he said on Friday: “SETLIST for the boxing tmoz ROCK N ROLL STAR SUPERSONIC CIGS n ALCOHOL tune in or get tuned in LG x.”

All three tracks are Oasis hits.

When asked by a fan if he was excited by the prospect of performing in front of a 96,000-strong crowd, Liam said: “Yeah it’s a little on the small side but I’ll manage.”

SETLIST for the boxing tmoz ROCK N ROLL STAR SUPERSONIC CIGS n ALCOHOL tune in or get tuned in LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 20, 2024

The singer has previously suggested on his X account that he would not be hanging around for very long at the venue, as he is set to travel to Malta for his festival Liam Gallagher And Friends that same weekend.

His string of 19 UK and Ireland Oasis dates with Noel have all sold out, including two extra Wembley shows that were put on following the furore over difficulties with ticket sales and inflated prices.

Oasis said they were unaware that dynamic pricing, which saw tickets on sale for more than double the original price, was being used to sell passes on Ticketmaster, and blamed the situation on “unprecedented demand”.

It also prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they will look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Ticketmaster has previously said this was down to the organiser of the sale, not its website.