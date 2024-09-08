Liam Gallagher tells Oasis fan that a new album is ‘in the bag’

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has told a fan on social media that a new album from the band is ‘in the bag’ just days after the iconic Britpop act announced a sold out reunion tour.

Gallagher, who recently told a fan to “shut up” for complaining about the prices for the 2025 tour, has cheekily hinted that new music with his brother Noel has already been completed.

The fan in question asked the 51-year-old singer: “Mate it might be jumping the gun a bit but I feel an albums in the air? Imagine [sic].”

Liam, who is no stranger to making exaggerations on X/Twitter told the fan: “It’s in the bag mate f**k the air.”

No new music has been officially confirmed by Oasis, whose last studio album was Dig Out Your Soul in 2008. Both Liam and Noel have released a total of ten albums respectively in various projects since Oasis split up in 2009.

This comes just days after Oasis announced two extra Wembley Stadium dates after thousands were left disappointed when trying to buy tickets on 31 August via Ticketmaster, with many being priced out due to the website’s ‘dynamic pricing’ system.

In a press release, it was announced on 4 September that a new “invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy” has been devised for the two new Wembley shows “as a small step towards making amends for the situation”.

On Saturday evening, Oasis released a press statement about the new system. They said: “Additional Wembley Dates - Private Ballot Information. Invitations to enter the private ballot will be sent overnight tonight (Saturday) to eligible fans we have been able to identify.

“If you signed into your Ticketmaster UK account on Saturday, 31st August, and were able to join a queue for a specific show, but didn’t get a ticket-then you may be eligible to take part and will receive an email on how to register for the ballot. Keep an eye on the inbox associated with your Ticketmaster account, and don’t forget to check your junk mail.

“Once successfully registered, you will be entered into the ballot for a code for access to the final Wembley on sale. Due to the demand for the shows and to avoid last week’s long queues, codes will be strictly limited. Entry to the ballot does not guarantee you will receive a code.

“The ballot is only open to invited fans. You must register with the email to which your invitation was sent and which is registered with your Ticketmaster account. All other entries will be discounted. If you do not receive an email then unfortunately you will not be eligible for the ballot. You will be automatically discounted from the ballot, even if you go through the registration process.”

