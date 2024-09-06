Liam Gallagher tells Oasis fan to 'shut up' as singer hits out at reunion tour ticketing backlash

Liam Gallagher has hit out at the backlash over ticketing for the Oasis reunion tour, telling a fan complaining about prices to “shut up” after last weekend’s chaotic launch.

The band’s surprise 2025 comeback tour saw millions of fans across the globe try to purchase tickets, with the demand leading to some having to fork out hundreds of pounds.

The chaotic ticket sale and high prices has even resulted in the watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launching an investigation into the sale.

The CMA will look into the ticket retailer's handling of sales for the band's highly-anticipated reunion tour, including how “dynamic pricing” may have been used to adjust the price.

Some fans also missed out on tickets due to computer glitches, while others paid as much as £355 for a ticket that was initially advertised as costing £148 after waiting hours in an online queue.

Liam (left) and Noel Gallagher announced they will reunite for Oasis’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025 (PA Media)

Meanwhile, the prices on eBay are trading for thousands of pounds.

But lead singer, Liam, 51, has waded in with a message on X scolding fans on Friday.

He told his 3.8million followers on the social media platform: "OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change LF***ING." (SIC)

One fan responded: "Didn't expect them to rip the fans off as much as they have done. It's genuinely a shame," to which Liam responded in all caps: "SHUT UP."

The rocker then goaded fans after being asked if he had any spare tickets, by teasing: "S**t loads but they're really expensive 100 thousand pounds Kneeling only." (sic)

When one follower asked how he's been feeling since reuniting with his brother Noel for a tour, he said: "SMUG only kidding SMUG AS F**K I told you all we were gonna get back together 1 fine day."

When another fan asked how his mother Peggy felt about the reunion, he replied: "She's gutted she couldn't get a ticket."

When another asked him why he didn't give her a free ticket, he said: "Free don’t be silly."

The Oasis Live ‘25 tour is the UK and Ireland's biggest ever concert launch, with over 10 million fans from 158 countries scrambling to buy tickets.

The brother’s reunion tour is the biggest concert launch in UK and Ireland history (PA Wire)

Following the chaos over the weekend, Oasis announced new Wembley Stadium dates on September 27 and 28 2025 using a lottery system.

The final UK Live ’25 tour tickets released will use a new “staggered invitation-only ballot process” with applications to join the ballot opened first to those who were unsuccessful in the initial sale.