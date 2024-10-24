Liam Payne death investigation: Buenos Aires police raid hotel where singer fell

Fans visit the memorial altar for singer Liam Payne outside CasaSur Hotel on Monday in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Liam Payne in Paris in March. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Tobias Skarlovnik/Getty Images, Marc Piasecki/GC Images via Getty Images)

Police raided the hotel where Liam Payne fell to his death on Wednesday as authorities continue their investigation.

Photos obtained by TMZ and Us Weekly show Buenos Aires City Police at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The outlets reported that police searched both electronic and paper documents. The former One Direction singer died on Oct. 16 when he fell from his third-story balcony. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMZ cites law enforcement sources who claim police are trying to determine how Payne procured drugs that may have contributed to his death. Initial toxicology results reportedly showed he had multiple substances in his system, including "pink cocaine." Police examined videos of the hotel's underground area, according to TMZ. Authorities are reported to be looking into one specific employee, which seemingly backs up a report from last week.

People reported that investigators believe a person working at the CasaSur Hotel was involved in getting Payne drugs.

"There appears to be evidence that a hotel employee sourced the drugs for Payne," a source inside the prosecutor's office alleged. "An indictment for drugs distribution could follow shortly."

Police sources tell Us Weekly that as part of Wednesday's raid, they examined the hotel's registration books and its computers. Sources claim "the hotel must provide" more security camera footage. Authorities are looking for information from not just the day Payne died, but also from the days leading up to his fatal fall.

Payne's father is in Buenos Aires and is assisting authorities with their investigation, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

"The musician's father expressed his desire for an investigation and for the events to be known and stated to the prosecutor his willingness to testify about everything he knows about his son's life that could help the investigation," officials said on Tuesday.

The prosecutor's office previously said it believed Payne was going "through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse" prior to his death. Initial toxicology results showed he had "pink cocaine" — a party drug that typically contains MDMA (ecstasy), ketamine and caffeine — cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack in his system. However, a full autopsy has "not yet been completed" as they await further "toxicological and histopathological studies."

Payne spoke about his struggle with alcohol and revealed in 2023 that he was six months sober.

Tributes have poured in for the British singer-songwriter, including an emotional one from his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. She claimed they discussed marrying within the year.

"I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone — millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are incredibly loved," she wrote.