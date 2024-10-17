Liam Payne death latest: Singer 'may have been unconscious' when he fell from hotel balcony, say prosecutors

The family of Liam Payne have been left “utterly devastated” after the One Direction star’s sudden death at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

The 31-year-old died instantly from a fractured skull after falling from a third floor balcony at the Casa Sur hotel in Argentina’s capital, according to reports.

The singer’s family released a statement on Thursday saying they are “heartbroken” at his death.

According to local media, Payne “had been acting erratically in the hotel lobby and smashed his laptop” before he “had to be carried back to his room”.

The hotel manager can be heard on a 911 call claiming they had “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol ... He's destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please.”

The Argentine public prosecutor's office on Thursday said: "Everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall occurred, and was going through some kind of episode due to substance abuse”.

"City police who surveyed the scene found substances inside the room that at first glance - and pending confirmation from the experts - would be narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as several destroyed objects and furniture," it added.

The lack of defensive injuries on Payne's hands indicated that "he did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself and that he could have fallen into a state of semi- or total unconsciousness," the public prosecutor said.

Police earlier said in a statement they had found the room in "total disorder" in a search after his death.

It added that there were no signs of a third party being involved, though the incident was being investigated as a "suspicious death" out of protocol.

Payne rose to stardom aged 16 after forming boy band One Direction on The X Factor in 2010 alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, having returned to the ITV show two years after his first audition.

Payne and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl share a son Bear, born in 2017, having been in a high-profile relationship between 2016 and 2018.

Tributes have poured in for the singer, including from Rita Ora who broke down on stage while performing a track she collaborated on with Payne.

Follow the latest updates below...* If you are struggling to cope, please call Samaritans for free on 116 123.

21:03 , Matt Watts

Liam Payne may have been unconscious when he fell from a hotel balcony to his death, prosecutors have said.

The One Direction star's autopsy found he died from severe injuries sustained in the fall but there were indications he didn't adopt a reflex position.

The lack of defensive injuries on Payne's hands indicated that "he did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself and that he could have fallen into a state of semi- or total unconsciousness," the Argentine public prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Evidence collected from the scene, the statement added, suggested Payne "was going through some kind of substance abuse episode."

Camila Cabello latest star to pay tribute

20:38 , Matt Watts

Singer and former contestant of the US version of The X Factor Camila Cabello said Liam Payne “really made an impression” on her as a young girl.

She posted on her Instagram story: “Thank you Liam for all the joy you brought my friends and I.

“It really made an impression on me as a young girl to meet a member of a group I loved and have him to be so kind.

“It’s a tragedy to have him gone way too soon.”

Roman Kemp 'absolutely devastated'

20:17 , Matt Watts

The One Show host Roman Kemp said he was “absolutely devastated” at the news of Liam Payne’s death.

Speaking on the BBC One show, he said: “He’s a friend of mine and it’s so surreal talking about it.

“Even now, it doesn’t feel right. All I can say is that he had so much talent as a young man and (he was) someone that was so loved by so many people.

“The main thing, as well, about Liam, that I don’t know if people really know, is that behind the camera (he) is so kind to everyone, and always just wanted to put a smile on people’s faces.

“So, yeah, I was absolutely devastated, obviously. Our thoughts, all of our thoughts, are with his family and friends at this very tough time.”

James Corden: Liam was "a loving and kind soul"

19:11 , Robert Dex

James Corden said Liam Payne was “such a loving and kind soul” following his death aged 31.

In an Instagram post, he said: “Talking about Liam in the past tense is utterly heartbreaking.

“He was such a loving and kind soul. I will treasure the moments I got to spend with him.

“My thoughts are with his family today x.”

Halsey pays tribute to dead star

18:11 , Robert Dex

Halsey said she “cannot fathom this untimely loss” of the star.

The singer, who said she was “a massive fan” of One Direction, said she met Payne when she bought his old home.

Halsey (PA Wire)

She said: “As a parent, a fellow artist and a fan, I simply cannot fathom this untimely loss. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and the fans.”

Prosecutor: 'substance abuse' likely to have played a part in fatal fall

18:06 , Robert Dex

Law officers in Argentina have said they believe Liam Payne was “going through some kind of episode due to substance abuse” when he fell from his hotel balcony.

The local prosecutors office said: “City police who surveyed the scene found substances inside the room that at first glance - and pending confirmation from the experts - would be narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as several destroyed objects and furniture”.

Police earlier said they found the room in "total disorder" in a search after his death, with various things smashed and medications scattered around.

X Factor star pays tribute to her 'boy' Liam Payne

18:00 , Robert Dex

Liam Payne’s X Factor co-star Mary Byrne said they were like “the older mammy and the boy” during their time on the show.

Byrne, 64, who came fifth on series seven of the ITV singing show, behind Payne’s group One Direction in third, told the PA news agency she last spoke to him six years ago while they were appearing as guests on RTE’s The Late Late Show.

She said: “I kind of became good friends with Liam.

“As a 50-year-old lady going into the X Factor, I found it tough, like the young kids found it tough work as well, and I remember getting to meet Liam at boot camp, and we just got talking one day, and a kind of friendship, a little bond, came between us, the older mammy and the boy.

“And it was lovely that went on into the house, and into the live shows and the whole lot, Liam was one of the guys who if anyone in the group felt a bit down, he was the one to give you the hug.”

Fans speak of their loss at hotel vigil

17:03 , Robert Dex

One Direction fans at a vigil in Argentina for Liam Payne have spoken of their shock and grief.

Valentina Gonzalez Sandoval, 20, from Buenos Aires, who became a fan of One Direction in 2012, at the age of eight, said she could not stop crying at the vigil.

“Being there felt really hard, I couldn’t stop crying when Liam’s body was taken out of the hotel,” the psychology student told the PA news agency.

“It was at that moment that I realised, as I was watching the vehicle leaving, that he was really gone. Liam meant so much to me, I can’t believe it yet.”

Prosecutor says no-one else involved in his death

16:55 , Robert Dex

The Argentinian prosecutor’s office said a forensics report showed “no injuries were observed that would suggest the involvement of third parties”.

They added the star could have been semi-conscious or unconscious when he fell.

Autopsy shows star died of 'multiple traumas'

16:43 , Robert Dex

The prosecutor’s office in Buenos Aires says an autopsy showed Liam Payne died from “multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding”.

Zayn Malik's sister says she's 'heartbroken' following Liam Payne's death

16:20

Waliyha Malik, the sister of former One Direction star Zayn, has paid tribute to Liam Payne following his sudden death.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos featuring Liam and her brother Zayn from their One Direction days.

"Literally heartbroken. RIP. I have no words," Waliyha wrote alongside the images.

She also posted a video clip of Liam praising Zayn during a fan interaction. In the footage, Liam says: "Zayn doing well, coming out on tour, I'm so proud of him."

Hotel guest heard 'violent noises' from Liam Payne's room

15:55 , Sami Quadri

A fellow guest at Liam Payne's hotel has described hearing "violent noises" coming from the star's room.

Doug Jones told the BBC he initially thought the racket was maintenance work.

"I thought they were working on the room. There was a lot of noise, like heavy lifting, like banging, a lot of loud, violent noises, I thought," Jones said.

He noticed hotel staff entering and exiting the room throughout the day.

"And I saw hotel people going in and out of that room, so I thought they were doing work on the room," Jones added.

The disturbance continued into the afternoon. "So about 16:00, 16:30, I started hearing some more noise, I was still doing work, and I heard a really loud, violent scream around 16:45, 17:00," Jones recalled.

Argentine police give statement on investigation

15:29 , Josh Salisbury

Argentine police have said they have taken fingerprints from objects found in Liam Payne’s hotel room as they investigate the circumstances around his death.

Buenos Aires police said in a statement that in the atrium of the hotel where Payne had fallen they had found a bottle of whiskey, a lighter and a cell phone.

They said they had taken finger prints from those.

The circumstances of the singer’s death remain unclear.

Scott Mills pays emotional tribute on Radio 2 show

14:51

BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills has said he "can't bear that this is where Liam's story has ended" as he remembered the time he spent with the late singer over the years.

He opened his afternoon show on the station by saying: "The tragic news about Liam Payne is a really hard one to take in because I never thought we would have to say goodbye to him so soon.

"I had so much fun with One Direction, as a lot of you will know, over the years and their memories will stay with me for life, and Liam was such a big part of it."

He joked that at times he felt like the sixth member of One Direction as he was with them so often during their heyday when he presented on BBC Radio 1.

Mills also recalled laughing with Payne when the singer's father Geoff wanted a selfie with him at the One Direction movie premiere despite having met stars like David Beckham and Mariah Carey beforehand.

The presenter held back tears as he gave a special message to him, saying: "So, Geoff, I don't know if you're hearing this, but my heart goes out to you today and to the rest of Liam's family, and, of course, to his little boy."

One Direction fans tell of devastation at news

14:40 , Josh Salisbury

One Direction fans have lost "a big part of their childhood" after the death of Liam Payne, one devotee has said.

Fans of the band, known affectionately as Directioners, have described the singer as a "huge talent" and said his death is "truly devastating".

Kyra Parry, 20, who became a fan of One Direction in 2010 when she was eight years old, said Payne's character stood out from the rest of the band.

"I feel as though Liam was a huge part of this generation's childhoods, so many people are extremely shocked and feel like a big part of their childhood has been lost," the student from Stoke-on-Trent said.

"He was a huge talent and inspiration to many. He will be missed.”

Meanwhile, lifelong Directioner, Olivia Warburton, who is a journalist based in the West Midlands, said she reacted to Payne's death as "a fan first and a journalist second".

"I found out about the news when I logged into work early this morning. It was a very strange feeling and it took me a minute to process what I was reading before having to report on it myself, with Liam being from Wolverhampton - a city I cover," Ms Warburton said.

Liam Payne fans lit candles next to the hotel where he died in Buenos Aires (AFP via Getty Images)

Liam's memory will live on forever, says hometown

14:27 , Josh Salisbury

Liam Payne's "legacy will continue" in his home city of Wolverhampton following his death, a councillor has vowed, as the community paid tribute to the "young man from humble beginnings".

Simon Bennett, 35, leader of the opposition for City of Wolverhampton Council, attended the same school as the One Direction star, St Peter's Collegiate Academy, and described his death as a shock.

He added: "It comes as a sad loss for Wolverhampton. There will be many people touched by this - family and friends foremost are the ones that we sympathise with.

"Fans will be just as upset about this as anybody else.

"His legacy will continue but it's going to be a sad few days for people in Wolverhampton, and again, somebody dying so young is never nice at all.

"A number of years ago one of my council colleagues brought forward an idea to give Liam Payne Freedom of the City - I think that's something we really need to look into now.”

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton mayor Linda Leach said the city was "extremely proud of Liam, a young man from humble beginnings who went on to achieve global stardom with millions of fans around the world".

Neighbour: He was most down-to-earth and nice person

14:13 , Josh Salisbury

A neighbour to Liam Payne's home in Buckinghamshire has said he was "the most down to earth and helpful guy", following his death.

Thomas Evans, 17, who lives in St Turners Wood Drive, Chalfont St Giles, told the PA news agency that the former One Direction singer once came out of his house at 3am one night to come and check on Thomas and his siblings after they had an intruder on their property.

The incident took place about six months ago, Mr Evans said. He was staying at his home with his older brother, his older sister, and a friend, when someone tried to break into their property.

He said: "At about half past 2am, we saw a shadow through the window and realised there was an intruder on our driveway. There was quite a commotion.

"Liam just heard some kids shouting and, bless him, he came over. He didn't have to."

Rita Ora: Liam was the kindest soul

14:00 , Josh Salisbury

Singer Rita Ora, who performed with Liam Payne on For You - from the film Fifty Shades Freed - said the news of his death "breaks my heart".

She posted to X: "I'm devastated.

"He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage.

"This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P"

Liam Payne and Rita Ora (X)

Liam Payne's family: We are heartbroken

13:39 , Josh Salisbury

Liam Payne’s family have said in a statement they are “heartbroken” by his death.

Payne’s family said in a statement issued by his spokeswoman: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Liam Payne’s family have said they are heartbroken (PA) (PA Wire)

McFly and Busted stars pay tribute to Liam Payne

13:01 , Jacob Phillips

Tributes have continued to flood in following Liam Payne’s death. So far on Thursday morning there have been tributes from the One Direction star’s school, fellow X Factor contestants and even a few words from the Prime Minister.

McFly and Busted stars have remembered Liam Payne as “such a nice human” and reflected on the pressures of being in the spotlight when in a boy band.

The McBusted supergroup previously supported One Direction on tour, the group which Payne rose to fame in alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, McFly’s Danny Jones said: “It’s super sad. Such a nice human and it was amazing to know the guys. And I feel for his family, I feel for the band, feel for the boys, and I’m shocked. I’m genuinely shocked.”

Busted’s Charlie Simpson, who started his musical career when he was aged 16, reflected on the pressures of being thrust into the limelight in a boy band.

“It is really tough. I think that especially today with social media and the pressure that comes with it now that wasn’t around when we started, I think that makes it even tougher”, he said.

Fellow Busted bandmate Matt Willis also remembered Payne as “such a lovely bloke”, adding: “Music is so powerful and I think what One Direction achieved was unbelievable, so incredible. They’ve got such an amazing history of music, it’s a beautiful thing music.”

This Morning ended its broadcast with a tribute to the late singer.

Liam Payne died in South America after a fall from a hotel balcony, local police said (PA Archive)

Prime Minister says 'sincere condolences are with Liam’s family and friends'

12:50 , Jacob Phillips

Sir Keir Starmer has said his “sincere condolences” are with Liam Payne’s family and friends following the One Direction star’s sudden death.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister’s sincere condolences are with Liam’s family and friends at this time.

“One Direction were one of the biggest bands in history and their music had a huge impact on many millions of fans around the world.”

The Foreign Office is in contact with authorities in Argentina.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said One Direction’s music ‘had a huge impact on many millions of fans’ (PA Wire)

Liam Payne's family 'utterly devastated' by death

12:42 , Jacob Phillips

Liam Payne’s family have said they are “utterly devastated” after the singer’s death aged 31.

“We are utterly devastated by the news,” a family member told the MailOnline at the singer’s family home in Wolverhampton.

His older sisters arrived at the home in Codsall early on Thursday morning, according to the newspaper.

Liam Payne's death mentioned in the House of Commons

12:09 , Jacob Phillips

Earlier today Liam Payne’s death was mentioned in the House of Commons.

The 31-year-old’s death was a “tragic end for someone so young,” Commons Leader Lucy Powell said.

She told the Commons: “Can I also send condolences to the friends and family of Liam Payne. One Direction was loved by millions across the world and this was a tragic end for someone so young.”

Singer Liam Payne was mentioned in the House of Commons (PA Archive)

Liam Payne 'died instantly' according to reports

11:48 , Jacob Phillips

Further details about Liam Payne’s death have been published.

The Sun newspaper has quoted emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti saying the singer died instantly from multiple injuries including a fractured skull.

He said: "The alarm was raised at 5.04pm local time saying a person was lying in an internal patio at Casa Sur.

“Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life.

“Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”

Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to local officials (PA Wire)

Britain's Got Talent announces it will be postponing auditions following Liam Payne death

11:25 , Jacob Phillips

Britain’s Got Talent has announced it will be postponing auditions for the show following the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

A spokesman for the programme’s producer, Freemantle UK, said: “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

“Our thoughts are with Liam’s friends, family and all who loved him.”

The producer did not say when the auditions will resume.

It comes after the ITV show’s latest round of auditions were held in Blackpool on Wednesday.

Simon Cowell, who was a judge on The X Factor, remains a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

Simon Cowell is a judge on Britain’s Got Talent (PA Wire)

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James pays tribute to Liam Payne

11:14 , Jacob Phillips

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James paid an emotional tribute to Liam Payne at the start of his breakfast show following the singer’s death aged 31.

Opening Thursday’s show, the presenter, 38, said the One Direction star's passing was "unbearably sad news".

"I can't remember Radio 1 without One Direction... They were the first big social media band," he said.

Oasis star Liam Gallagher, 52, also appears to have responded to Payne dying, writing on X: "Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy LG x."

You can read more tributes to Liam Payne here.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James (left) has paid tribute to Liam Payne (right) (ES Composite)

'I'll cherish the memories made and the laughs we had' - Cher Lloyd pays tribute

10:25 , Jacob Phillips

Cher Lloyd, who was on The X Factor, the same year as One Direction finished third on the talent show, has said her “son is breaking” for Liam Payne’s young son.

In an Instagram tribute the musician wrote: “From being on the show together, visiting each others homes while filming, going on tour together and watching you achieve your dreams.

“I’ll cherish the memories made and the laughs we had. My thoughts are with your family and friends, with everyone who loves you. My heart is breaking for your son Bear. Rest in peace Liam.”

Payne and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, who was a judge on The X Factor when Payne was a contestant, share a son Bear, who was born in 2017.

The X Factor pays tribute to Liam Payne

10:19 , Jacob Phillips

The official X Factor account has posted a tribute to Liam Payne.

In a post on X the talent show described how the singer was “immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world”.

Liam Payne first auditioned for the show when he was 14 years old before returning two years later, when he became part of One Direction.

We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne.



He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.



Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/wOXUTKPUiR — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 17, 2024

Further details emerge from 911 call at hotel Liam Payne was staying at

10:11 , Jacob Phillips

Further details have emerged about the 991 call made on Wednesday night at the hotel where Liam Payne was staying.

A hotel manager described how a guest was drunk “with drugs and alcohol” and that he had been breaking “everything in the room”.

The manager can later be heard warning that the guest’s life may be in danger as his room has a balcony.

They mention that the guest has been staying at the hotel for the past three days.

A full transcript, translated by Sky News, can be read here:

911 operator: "What is happening sir?"

Hotel manager: "We have a guest drunk with drugs and alcohol. When he [them, gender not clear in conversation] is conscious, he is breaking everything in the room."

911 operator: "You said alcohol and drugs..."

Hotel manager: "This is correct."

911 operator: "You said Costa Rica intersecting where?"

Hotel manager: "Costa Rica 6032."

911 operator: "Repeat."

Hotel manager: "Costa Rica 6032."

911 operator: "What is the hotel called?"

Hotel manager: "Caza Azul Palermo. We need to send someone with urgency because I don't know if the guest's life is in danger because he is in a room with balcony, and we are afraid he could do something that threatens life."

911 operator: "How long has he been there? Is it a long stay hotel?"

Hotel manager: "(The guest) has been for the past three days."

911 operator: "You don't any other information because you can't get in. Right?"

Hotel manager: "No."

911 operator: "We are also notifying SAME (Medical Emergency Attention Service)."

Hotel manager: "We are asking to send someone with urgency because..."

911 operator: "We are doing that. Any other data to give me. Who are you?"

Hotel manager: "I'm the desk manager."

911 operator: "Person in charge of the place."

Hotel manager - "Yes."

911 operator: "It has been notified. What is your name, sir?"

Hotel manager: "Esteban."

911 operator: "Thanks for calling. Be online."

Hotel manager: "Are you sending police too."

911 operator: "Police from the delegation... Let me confirm."

Hotel manager: "No, no, only SAME, only SAME (Medical Emergency Attention Service)."

911 operator: "Don't worry because they have already been notified."

Hotel manager: "Because as you said he is under the influence of alcohol and drugs, SAME personnel can't enter alone."

911 operator: "You can ask that to the police, but if SAME needs them, they will notify you."

Hotel manager: "Good, OK, perfect."

911 operator: "Have a good day."

Hotel manager: "Thanks, you too."

Liam Payne fans lit candles next to the hotel where he died in Buenos Aires (AFP via Getty Images)

Charity who worked with Liam Payne pays tribute to his 'compassion and kindness'

10:04 , Jacob Phillips

Food bank charity Trussell has paid tribute to singer Liam Payne for his “compassion and kindness” in helping its work.

In March 2020, Payne helped provide more than 360,000 meals to people struggling as a result of the pandemic and had spoken about wanting to “play my part in finding a solution to ensure people have enough money to buy their own food – and end the need for food banks”.

Trussell chief executive Emma Revie said: “We are extremely saddened by the news of Liam Payne’s death.

“Over the last four years, Liam was a generous supporter of Trussell and our community of food banks, not only funding the provision of more than 360,000 meals during Covid but also often joining us in calling for the solutions required to end the need for emergency food.

“We greatly appreciate the compassion and kindness he always showed to people facing hunger and hardship. His death is a very tragic loss, and our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Liam Payne rose to fame on The X Factor (PA Archive)

Liam Payne 'well liked by his peers and teachers,' secondary school says in tribute

09:58

Liam Payne’s school have paid tribute to their former pupil following his tragic death.

St Peter’s Collegiate Academy in Wolverhampton posted on its website: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our former student, Liam Payne.

“During his time at St Peter's Collegiate Academy, Liam was not only well-liked by his peers and teachers but also recognised for his talents.

“He made a positive impact on our school community, and his contributions will be remembered.

“Our thoughts are with Liam's family and friends during this difficult time. We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by his passing.”

Liam Payne’s school said they are ‘deeply saddened’ to find out about his ‘sudden passing’ (PA Wire)

Liam Payne's life in pictures

09:30 , Jacob Phillips

Since becoming a part of One Direction in 2010 Liam Payne spent much of his teenage and adult life in the spot light.

Here are some of the key moments capturing the singer’s rise to global stardom:

Liam Payne during his X Factor audition

One Direction formed on The X Factor in 2010 (PA Wire)

Liam Payne and former partner Cheryl pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

Liam Payne at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019 (PA Archive)

Liam Payne captained the England Soccer Aid team in 2022

Investigation launched into surroundings of Liam Payne's tragic death

09:07 , Jacob Phillips

An investigation has been launched into Liam Payne’s tragic death, reports say.

Local authorities have said they will conduct an autopsy and investigate the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, according to the Independent.

The police previously said in a statement they were called to the CasaSur hotel after being notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol".

When they arrived, the hotel manager reported he had heard a loud noise from the inner courtyard and the police found that a man had fallen from the balcony of his room, the statement said.

In audio related to the case obtained from the Buenos Aires security ministry, a worker can be heard asking for police help.

"When he is conscious he is destroying the entire room and we need you to send someone," the worker said, adding that the guest's life was at risk because the room had a balcony.

Fans light candles outside the hotel where former One Direction singer Liam Payne (AP)

Liam Payne's body removed from hotel

08:59

Forensic workers have taken the body of British singer Liam Payne from the hotel where he died in Buenos Aires.Photos from the scene show a red fire service van leaving the scene.

Police in Argentina said the body has been transported to a morgue, the BBC reports.

Liam Payne’s body has been taken to a morgue, local police said (Getty Images)

A firefighter ambulance departs the Casa Sur hotel with the body of former One Direction member Liam Payne (Getty Images)

Forensic workers take the body of British singer Liam Payne on a fire van from the hotel where he died in Buenos Aires (AFP via Getty Images)

Local news channel publishes audio from 911 call

08:50 , Jacob Phillips

A news channel in Argentina has released some of the audio from a 911 call made at the Casa Sur Hotel where Liam Payne died.

A member of staff at the hotel can be heard speaking in Spanish to the authorities, C5N reports.

Earlier we heard that a hotel manager can be heard on a 911 call claiming they had “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol ... He's destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please.”

Liam Payne had been in Argentina to see former bandmate perform

08:23 , Jacob Phillips

It is understood that Liam Payne had visited Argentina to watch his former One Direction co-star Niall Horan perform.

Earlier this month, Payne attended bandmate Horan’s Argentinian concert alongside his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.Last week news broke that Payne's second album has reportedly been put “on hold” after the star was hit by another career blow.

Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy posted a clip on TikTok which was uploaded on September 13. (TikTok / Kateecass)

Liam Payne's final social media post hours before his death

08:06 , Jacob Phillips

On the day he died Liam Payne had appeared in a post on Snapchat talking about his Argentina trip.

The singer can be heard talking about riding horses, playing polo, and looking forward to returning home to see his dog.

Sky News reports that the videos appear to have been posted days after they were filmed, as they feature Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who uploaded videos of her return to Florida on social media earlier in the week.

Payne can be heard telling his followers he is enjoying a coffee and breakfast “even though it’s like 1pm”.

“I hope everybody was okay in Milton as well by the way,” he added. “It’s quite a scary thing to watch from far away I hope everybody was okay - and all the little dogs and everything as well. There were some quite sad stories about some dogs.”

The singer added: “We’re going to ride some horses. I think I’m going to be playing polo again which is going to put me out of action for about six weeks.”

A social media selfie video shows former One Direction singer Liam Payne speaking in Sarmiento, Buenos Aires (via REUTERS)

Liam Payne can be heard talking about his late start to the day and his plans to possibly play polo. (via REUTERS)

Who was Liam Payne?

07:50 , Jacob Phillips

Liam Payne’s journey to stardom began when he was just 14 years old when he first auditioned for The X Factor.The Wolverhampton teenager reached the judges’ house stage in 2008 before Simon Cowell told him to come back and try again two years later.

He did exactly that and aged 16 Payne auditioned again on the beloved singing competition.

Liam Payne phtographed for ES Magazine in 2020 (Luke Stephenson)

He had initially auditioned as a solo act but was given a second chance to come back as part of a group at Bootcamp, forming what would become one of the talent show’s biggest success stories – One Direction.The band – comprising of Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson – quickly rose to international fame despite only placing third in the show.They became one of the biggest pop groups in the world, sound tracking large parts of the 2010s with hits such as What Makes You Beautiful, Best Song Ever” and Steal My Girl.

(Getty)

But six years after they were formed, with more than 20 million albums sold, the band were placed on indefinite hiatus with Malik having already left in 2015 to pursue a solo career.Payne went on to sign for Capital Records UK and released a solo album.

Payne and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, who was a judge when he was on The X Factor, share a son Bear, born in 2017, having been in a high-profile relationship between 2016 and 2018.

British singer-songwriter Liam Payne and then partner Cheryl pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

Tributes continue to come in for former One Direction star

07:25 , Jacob Phillips

Tributes have been flooding social media since the news broke of Liam Payne’s death late last night.

Socialite Paris Hilton paid tribute on X, calling the singer’s death “so upsetting”, while BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball said “devastating news, dear Liam Payne”.

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

Rylan Clark said Payne’s death was “so tragic” on X, while fellow former X Factor contestants Jedward sent their love to Cheryl, his son Bear and “all the One Direction family”.

Extremely sad news. V tragic and so young. RIP Liam x — R Y L A N (@Rylan) October 16, 2024

US singer Charlie Puth, a co-writer on Payne’s 2017 song Bedroom Floor, said he was in “shock” after Payne’s death.

“Liam was always so kind to me,” he posted on Instagram, alongside a collection of photos of the pair working together.

“He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone… I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”

American singer and rapper Ty Dolla Sign said he will “miss” Payne, captioning videos and pictures on his Instagram story: “Just talked to you two days ago my guy.”

A number of industry bodies joined those paying tribute, including streaming giant Spotify, MTV and the Brit Awards who all said in separate statements that they are “deeply saddened” by Payne’s death.

Police called 'to aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol'

07:13 , Jacob Phillips

Reports from Argentina suggest that Liam Payne “had been acting erratically in the hotel lobby at the CasaSur Hotel and smashed his laptop” before he “had to be carried back to his room”.

The hotel’s manager can be heard on a 911 call obtained by the AP claiming they had “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol ... He's destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please.”

Police said in a statement that they were called to the hotel in the capital's leafy Palermo neighborhood after being notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol".

When they arrived, the hotel manager reported he had heard a loud noise from the inner courtyard and the police found that a man had fallen from the balcony of his room, the statement said.

In audio related to the case obtained from the Buenos Aires security ministry, a worker can be heard asking for police help.

"When he is conscious he is destroying the entire room and we need you to send someone," the worker said, adding that the guest's life was at risk because the room had a balcony.

Forensic officers exit the hotel where Liam Payne was found dead after he fell from a balcony in Buenos Aires (AP)

One Direction fans gather in numbers outside hotel where Liam Payne died

07:00 , Jacob Phillips

Dozens of One Direction fans flocked from across Buenos Aires to the Casa Sur Hotel after the news broke of Liam Payne’s death, forming lines that spilled into the cordoned-off street outside the hotel where police stood sentinel.

Forensic investigators were seen exiting the hotel, from where Payne's body was removed around three hours after the fall.

Young women filming with their cellphones expressed shock and heartbreak as a makeshift memorial with rows of candles and bouquets quickly grew outside the hotel.Pictures from Argentina show fans embracing each other and weeping. Crowds several rows deep gathered outside the hotel in the hours after the death.

Fans react outside Casa Sur Hotel hours after Liam Payne died (Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

People gather outside the hotel where former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead after he fell from a balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina (AP)

'Just a boy' - Harry Style's mother pays tribute to Liam Payne

06:52 , Jacob Phillips

Harry Style’s mother has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to Liam Payne.Styles’ mother Anne Twist posted a broken-hearted emoji on Instagram, captioning it: “Just a boy.”

Payne rose to stardom aged 16 after forming boy band One Direction on The X Factor in 2010 alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, having returned to the ITV show two years after his first audition.

The Wanted star Max George said he met Payne while he was competing on The X Factor with One Direction, describing his death as “absolutely devastating news”.

“Over the last few years I had the pleasure of getting to know him personally and spent some treasured time with him,” he said on Instagram.

“Liam was absolutely wonderful in terms of support when Tom (Parker) fell ill, performing at the Royal Albert Hall with us for Stand Up To Cancer.

“He supported me a lot personally after Tom passed. I will never forget that.”

Payne attended the funeral of Parker, who died in March 2022 at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Tributes pour in after Liam Payne's death

06:46 , Jacob Phillips

Tributes have already begun to flood in for the former One Direction singer Liam Payne after the news broke late last night that he had fallen from a balcony in Argentina.

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary recalled Liam Payne auditioning for The X Factor as a 14-year-old boy, as he paid tribute to the singer following his death.O’Leary, who hosted The X Factor during both of Payne’s appearances, shared a photograph of the pair on stage, captioning the Instagram post: “The worst news”.

“I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing,” he wrote.

“He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble.”

Meanwhile singer Olly Murs, who starred on The X Factor a year before One Direction, said he was “lost for words”, describing Payne’s death as “devastating” on Instagram.

Liam Payne dies after balcony fall

06:36 , Michael Howie

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has died at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Local police said the singer fell from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina's capital before medics confirmed his death, in a statement to the Associated Press (AP).

Police responded to an emergency call from the hotel manager who had become concerned for his welfare, AP said.

Pictures showed shocked fans gathering outside the hotel after police cordoned off the area with forensic investigators seen entering and exiting in white protective suits and blue gloves.

They were photographed lighting candles and adorning the side of the road with flowers in an impromptu vigil as they paid tribute to the beloved music star.