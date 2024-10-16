Liam Payne death latest: One Direction star dead at 31 after fall from Buenos Aires hotel room

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has died at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne’s death occurred at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighborhood, according to a statement from police provided to CNN.

Born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton, England, Payne rose to fame while competing on season five of The X Factor in 2008 in front of judges Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole, Dannii Minogue and Louis Walsh.

After the audition stages, Cowell grouped Payne with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

After launching their debut album, Up All Night, in 2011, they went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne had a son, born in 2017, whom he shared with former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole.

Tributes from across the music industry have quickly poured in for Payne.

Liam Payne posted several videos to his Snapchat Story in the hours leading up to his death on Wednesday.

In one of the since-deleted snaps, the One Direction star told fans he was having a “lovely day” while spending time with girlfriend Kate Cassidy in Argentina.

The couple sat around a dining room table while enjoying different breakfast foods and discussing their plans for the rest of the day, which included polo and riding horses.

Fans outside hotel pay tribute to Liam Payne

Fans gathering outside the hotel in Buenos Aires expressed their sorrow following the death of Liam Payne.

Martina di Lalla, a fan of the band went to see the British pop band in May 2015, told El Pais: “It hit us hard, One Direction was part of our adolescence.

“I camped out for two nights to see them years ago, it’s like someone [close to us] dying.”

Emergency services chief: ‘no possibility’ of saving Payne

Head of the local emergency services, Alberto Crescenti, said that “there was no possibility” for emergency personnel to save Liam Payne’s life, stating he had “very serious injuries.”

“He had very serious injuries that caused his death, such as a fracture at the base of the skull,” said the doctor, who said investigators and experts would now look into the circumstances of the tragedy.

Celebrities post tributes to Liam Payne

Extremely sad news. V tragic and so young. RIP Liam x — R Y L A N (@Rylan) October 16, 2024

RIP Liam Payne 💔 condolences to friends and family — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 16, 2024

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

In pictures: From the scene

(AP)

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Security Ministry offers more details about Liam Payne death

Buenos Aires police said in a statement that Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighborhood of Argentina’s capital, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.” Medics confirmed his death on the spot, the statement said.

Pablo Policicchio, the spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality, later said in a statement to The Associated Press that Payne “had thrown himself from the balcony of his room.”

He said police were dispatched to the hotel in response to an emergency call about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.” Arriving police heard a thud and found Payne’s body in the hotel courtyard, Policicchio said.

Who is Liam Payne?

Liam James Payne, part of the hugely successful boy band One Direction, was born in Wolverhampton on August 29, 1993.

He first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, aged just 14.

Payne progressed through several rounds of the show but was eventually told by judge Simon Cowell to “come back in two years.”

Payne was then part of the original line-up of the world-famous boy band, formed in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours, they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne released his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019 which included the singles Polaroid and Familiar.

He and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl share a son Bear, born in 2017, having been in a high-profile relationship between 2016 and 2018.

One Direction member Liam Payne, second from right, poses with fellow band members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Tomlinson at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London in 2011 (AP)

We have more information about the reported death of Liam Payne

Liam Payne, the singer who shot to international fame as a member of One Direction, has died. He was 31.

Citing emergency services, CNN reports that the musician was found dead after falling from a balcony on the third floor of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

They cite local people as saying his death occurred at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in the city’s Palermo neighborhood.

Payne arrived in South America earlier this month to attend a concert by Niall Horan. He claimed at the time he wanted to “square up a couple of things” with his former bandmate, and was later ridiculed by fans for his behaviour at the Movistar Arena.

MTV issues condolences to family of One Direction star

23:20 , Tom Watling

MTV have issued a statement of condolence after it was reported that One Direction star Liam Payne has died.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne’s tragic passing today,” the channel wrote. “During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans.”

We’re deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne’s tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans. pic.twitter.com/OT63aeAvGO — MTV (@MTV) October 16, 2024

Liam Payne’s death confirmed by police

Citing emergency services, CNN reports that the musician was found dead after falling from a balcony on the third floor of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

Liam Payne, star of One Direction, dies in Buenos Aires at 31: reports