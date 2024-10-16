Liam Payne dies: Tributes pour in for One Direction musician

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Former One Direction group member Liam Payne has died at the age of 31, USA TODAY reported on Wednesday evening.

Payne reportedly fell from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel, according to Argentinian news outlets.

Payne was one of the five members of the popular British boy band One Direction along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

The group launched to fame by competing on The X Factor in 2010 and charted various pop songs like "What Makes You Beautiful" and "Best Song Ever."

Payne started a solo music career after his time with One Direction came to a close.

Tributes poured out for the musician after news of his death was reported.

We’re deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne’s tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans. pic.twitter.com/OT63aeAvGO — MTV (@MTV) October 16, 2024

BREAKING: Liam Payne has died at the age of 31 after reportedly falling from a balcony in Argentina. We are extremely shocked and heartbroken to hear this news. Sending our love to his family, friends and fans around the world. 💔 pic.twitter.com/KQMzOvPbPW — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) October 16, 2024

according to reports, former one direction member Liam Payne has passed away at 31 years old 🕊️ thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Jh9BV1AEMa — Genius (@Genius) October 16, 2024

We’re incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time. pic.twitter.com/2aAtTEw5EU — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) October 16, 2024

Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear ❤️ and all the One direction Family

RIP @LiamPayne — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 16, 2024

Liam Payne has reportedly passed away, aged 31 💔 Our thoughts are with all of his loved ones 🕊️#liampayne #onedirection #mtvceleb pic.twitter.com/9ZXILP9ijR — MTV UK (@MTVUK) October 16, 2024

