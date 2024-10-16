Liam Payne dies: Tributes pour in for One Direction musician

Cory Woodroof
·2 min read
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Former One Direction group member Liam Payne has died at the age of 31, USA TODAY reported on Wednesday evening.

Payne reportedly fell from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel, according to Argentinian news outlets.

Payne was one of the five members of the popular British boy band One Direction along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

The group launched to fame by competing on The X Factor in 2010 and charted various pop songs like "What Makes You Beautiful" and "Best Song Ever."

Payne started a solo music career after his time with One Direction came to a close.

Tributes poured out for the musician after news of his death was reported.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Liam Payne dies: Tributes pour in for One Direction musician

