Liam Payne fans campaign for statue in hometown of Wolverhampton ahead of funeral

Fans are calling for a statue of Liam Payne to be errected in his hometown (PA Wire)

Fans of the late singer Liam Payne have launched a campaign calling for a statue to be erected in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

The former One Direction star died aged 31 after falling from the third floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.

Following the Strip That Down hit-maker’s death, a candlelit vigil was held outside his former secondary school, St Peter's Collegiate Academy.

A makeshift shrine was also created outside St. Peter's Collegiate Church with flowers and handwritten messages left next to the Lady Wulfrun statue.

Now, with Payne’s funeral expected to take place in the city this week, his devotees are calling for a more permanent memorial to be erected in the West Midlands.

As of the time of writing, almost 5,000 people have signed an online petition appealing to the local council.

The online petition reads: "The recent passing of Liam Payne has touched the hearts of many, not just the unbreakable community of One Direction fans, but people worldwide. As individuals who have been profoundly impacted by the loss of this amazing talent, we ask for a permanent structure or mural to be erected in Wolverhampton in his honour.

“We propose that the city, partnered with local artists, can create a memorial that reflects the spirit and essence of Liam Payne - his roots, his musical journey, and his incredible contribution to the international music community. This act of remembrance can provide comfort and solace to those who have been touched by his life and passing.”

Meanwhile, another petition on Change.org also requested a "global memorial" in Payne's honour to "unite One Direction fans.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Argentina is continuing to investigate the circumstances around Payne’s death.

Former One Direction band members Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson Liam Payne, Harry Styles (PA Archive)

It is being treated as “an inconclusive death”, and an initial post-mortem examination found he died instantly because of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”.

Emergency services had been called on the day Payne fell at the Casa Sur Hotel to a “guest who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and who had destroyed some objects in the room”.

His One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan released a joint statement saying they were “devastated” by his death.

It read: “We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

“We will miss him terribly.

“We love you Liam.

“Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

Payne is survived by a seven-year-old son called Bear, whom he shared with singer ex Cheryl Tweedy.