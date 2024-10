Fans of the former One Direction member Liam Payne continued the vigil outside the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires into the early hours of Friday, October 18, after the pop star died in a fall from a third-floor balcony two days earlier.

Video from Caroline Olivares shows fans gathered outside the hotel clapping and singing History by One Direction. Credit: Caroline Olivares via Storyful

Video Transcript

