‘Liam Payne’s Final Days’ Special From ABC’s ‘Nightline’ Set at Hulu

An upcoming episode of ABC News Studios’ “Impact x Nightline” will focus on Liam Payne’s death.

“One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days” will stream on Hulu on Thursday, Oct. 24. Led by Juju Chang, the special will feature new interviews “with those close to Payne,” including former “X-Factor” contestant Mary Byrne, who discusses what it was like to live with Payne and the rest of One DIrection while filming the singing competition series.

More from Variety

The logline of “Liam Payne’s Final Days” reads as follows: “Drugs, a trashed hotel room, and a deadly fall: How One Direction’s Liam Payne tragically died. The boy band singer’s sudden death sparked renewed questions about the dark side of fame. How did the 31-year-old’s brilliant star fade so dramatically?”

The “Nightline” episode will also feature interviews with social psychologist Dr. Azadeh Aalai, One Direction fan Natalie Barada and ABC News contributors Chris Connelly, Kelley Carter and Megan Ryte.

Payne died at 31 years old on Oct. 16 after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As a member of the world-famous boy band One Direction, Payne was an integral part of the group’s chart-topping bubblegum pop hits including “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Best Song Ever,” “Story of My Life” and “Night Changes.” As one of the highest-selling boy bands in modern history, One Direction sold over 70 million records worldwide during their time together between 2010 and 2016.

Payne grappled with addiction during his years with One Direction and following the band’s breakup in 2016. He disclosed that he started drinking heavily by himself in hotel rooms while on tour, and struggled with suicidal thoughts. In July 2023, he revealed that he had spent 100 days in rehab and was six months sober.

In the wake of his death, fans across the world held vigils for Payne.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.