‘Liam Payne’s Final Days’ Special Set At Hulu

The final days of One Direction singer Liam Payne will be explored in an ABC News Studios special set to begin streaming Thursday, October 24 on Hulu.

The IMPACT x Nightline episode One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days, led by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, features new interviews with those close to Payne, including former X-Factor contestant Mary Byrne, who describes what it was like living with Payne and his One Direction bandmates while filming the show in 2010, and their enduring friendship.

Additional interviews will include a social psychologist. a One Direction fan and ABC News contributors Chris Connelly, Kelley Carter and Megan Ryte.

“Drugs, a trashed hotel room, and a deadly fall: How One Direction’s Liam Payne tragically died,” reads the logline for the special. “The boy band singer’s sudden death sparked renewed questions about the dark side of fame. How did the 31-year-old’s brilliant star fade so dramatically?”

The 31-year-old Payne died October 16 after falling from his third-story Casa Sur Hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation. A preliminary autopsy report detemined Payne died of “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage,” and an initial toxicology report revealed he had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death, including “pink cocaine”, as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack.

As reported earlier, hotel staff raised the alarm about Payne‘s apparently erratic behavior moments before his death, 911 calls have revealed.

A receptionist at the hotel notified police that Payne’s life was in danger, according to a recording of two emergency calls.

The hotel alleged that Payne was intoxicated on drugs and alcohol, and had been trashing his room at the time of the disturbance.

