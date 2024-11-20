Liam Payne funeral LIVE: One Direction stars expected to be among mourners paying respects to singer

Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmates are expected to be among the mourners attending the singer’s funeral later on Wednesday.

The singer’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is also believed to be among the loved ones who will pay their respects to the singer at the service in the Home Counties.

Payne died aged 31 on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

Fans from across the globe have continued to hold vigils in memory of Payne following his death.

He died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage", a post-mortem examination report said.

An investigation has been launched into his death by prosecutors, and three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Payne rose to fame alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan when Simon Cowell put them together to form One Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010.

Who was Liam Payne?

Zayn Malik delays solo tour for second time after Liam Payne's death

11:19 , Jacob Phillips

Zayn Malik has rescheduled two Edinburgh shows of his Stairway To The Sky tour “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

The former One Direction member, 31, previously postponed the US leg of his first solo tour to January over the “heartbreaking loss” of band member Liam Payne in Argentina last month.

On Thursday, Malik shared an Instagram story saying: “Due to unforeseen circumstances (the) Zayn Stairway To The Sky Edinburgh show original scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled for December 8.”

A further date on November 21 at the same O2 Academy Edinburgh venue has been moved to December 9, the post said.

“All tickets for the original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates,” it added.

Read more about Payne and Malik’s friendship here.

The singer shared a devastating tribute to Liam Payne after his death in October (Instagram / Zayn Malik)

10:55 , Jacob Phillips

One Direction star Liam Payne achieved worldwide fame at the age of 16 after the boy band was formed in 2010 for the X Factor talent show.

Payne was paired with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles by TV producer Simon Cowell, forming one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

He had first auditioned in 2008 when he was 14, singing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon, with judge Cowell telling him to return to the talent show two years later.

In 2010 he impressed the judges with a rendition of Michael Buble’s version of Cry Me A River before being put with four other solo hopefuls at the boot camp stage of the competition – the group which later became One Direction.

Payne, who was born in Wolverhampton, went on to launch a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo.

A portrait of Liam Payne is seen next to candles as fans gather at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires (Getty Images)

One of his most well-known songs, For You, was a collaboration between him and singer Rita Ora for the film Fifty Shades Freed.

He and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, who were in a relationship between 2016 and 2018, share a son, Bear.

One Direction released top-charting songs such as ‘One Way or Another’ and ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, hits which helped them secure four UK number one singles.

As early as 2019 the singer told Men’s Heath Australia that he found his overnight success difficult to deal with, saying he never felt “in control” when he was with the band.

Tensions also ran high between bandmates, with Payne revealing to podcaster Logan Paul in 2022 that he almost “came to blows” with a bandmate backstage after he was thrown up against a wall.

In 2021 Payne opened up about alcohol and drug abuse which he struggled to control whilst with the band, having spent 100 days in a rehab facility in Louisiana last year.

(Getty Images)

Interview with Cheryl Tweedy to air in days following Liam Payne's funeral

10:35 , Jacob Phillips

Cheryl Tweedy will discuss her son, Bear Payne, in a new TV interview, filmed before the tragic death of Liam Payne.

The interview will air in the days following the funeral of the former One Direction star and will mark her first TV appearance since Payne’s passing at the age of 31 in Argentina last month.

The 41-year-old singer, who shares son Bear with the singer, has remained relatively out of the public eye since the news broke.

Following his death on October 16, Cheryl shared a heartfelt message with fans, stating: "Liam was not only a pop star and a celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend, and a father to our seven-year-old son, a son who now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."

You can read more about the interview here.

Liam Payne previously dated Cheryl Tweedy with whom he shares a son (Getty Images)

First pictures from the church where Liam Payne's funeral will be held

10:25 , Jacob Phillips

Flowers have been arranged at the church where Liam Payne’s funeral will be held.

Large decorative displays have been placed by the entrance to the church alongside a number of candles.

The funeral will be private and attended by just Payne’s family and closest friends.

An entrance to the church where Liam Payne’s funeral will be held (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

A general view of the church in the Home Counties ahead of the funeral service (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

A florist arranges flowers ahead of the funeral service for Liam Payne (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

One Direction stars expected to attend Liam Payne's funeral

10:16

Several newspapers, including the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror, report that all four of Payne’s former One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, are expected to attend Liam Payne’s funeral to pay their respects.

In a statement following his death, the four said they were “completely devastated” by the former bandmate’s death.

Since then, the singers have individually paid tribute to Payne, who they described as their brother and friend.

Styles described how “Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious.”

While Horan added: “Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.”

You can read more about what the One Direction singers said following Payne’s death here.

Liam Payne rose to fame as a part of One Direction (PA Archive)

Funeral to be held for Liam Payne today

10:10 , Jacob Phillips

The funeral of One Direction singer Liam Payne will be held today, with his former band mates, family and girlfriend expected to be among the guests attending.

The 31-year-old died falling from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in October, leading to an outpouring of grief across the globe.

In the days after Payne died hundreds of fans queued in Hyde Park to leave handwritten notes, balloons and flowers at the Peter Pan statue in Kensington Gardens.