Liam Payne’s Life in Photos

Look back at Liam Payne as a young man, his career highlights and personal milestones before his death at 31

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Liam Payne performs in 2019.

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has died at age 31.

The singer, who was one of five members in the wildly popular boy band from 2010 to 2016, died on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, Policía Federal Argentina confirmed to PEOPLE. Payne fell from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Since One Direction declared that they were going on hiatus in March 2016, Payne pursued a solo career that included the platinum-selling single “Strip That Down” and one studio album.

As family, friends and fans mourn Payne’s untimely passing, see photos of the musician throughout his life and career.

Liam Payne's Childhood

Danny Martindale/FilmMagic Liam Payne in 2010.

Liam Payne was born on August 29, 1993 in Wolverhampton, England.

“My childhood was good, but there wasn’t a lot of money,” he told U.K. newspaper, The Times in 2019. “I was 14 when I first appeared on The X Factor. It was my dad who was the driving force behind that. I entered the show for him.”

Liam Payne Auditions for X Factor UK

Dave Hogan/Getty Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Simon Cowell, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan in 2010.

Though his initial audition in 2008 didn’t land him a spot on the show, Payne returned in 2010 to audition for the judges – this time with a rendition of Ella Fitzgerald's “Cry Me a River.” He made it through to the next round and was later grouped with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson by judge Simon Cowell to create One Direction.

One Direction’s Superstar Era

Dave M. Benett/WireImage

The group of five would go on to be one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, touring the world and winning various awards including Brit Awards, VMAs and American Music Awards. At the 2012 Olympics in London, the band performed their hit “What Makes You Beautiful” as part of the closing ceremony.

One Direction Calls It Quits

Mark Davis/DCNYRE2016/Getty Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles.

The band went on to make three albums together as a fivesome: Up All Night, Take Me Home and Midnight Memories. In 2015, Malik left the band; the remaining four continued to make music, releasing two more One Direction albums before entering an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Liam Payne Becomes a Dad

Liam Payne/Instagram Liam Payne and his son, Bear.

Payne welcomed son Bear Grey Payne on March 22, 2017, with his then-girlfriend, Girls Aloud’s Cheryl Cole. Although he and Cole split in July 2018, he revealed in a 2022 interview with PEOPLE that he still sees Bear every week.

“It’s important. He needs that in his life, he needs a dad in his life, and I’m happy he looks at me like a superhero, and I’m hoping to keep it that way,” Payne said.

Liam Payne’s Solo Career

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Liam Payne performs in 2019.

Following One Direction’s hiatus, each member went on to pursue solo careers in music. Payne’s debut album, LP1, was released in 2019 which featured the platinum-selling single "Strip That Down." As a solo artist, he has sold more than 23 million singles and 3 million albums, according to his Capitol Records bio.

Liam Payne’s Difficulties in the Spotlight

Jeff Spicer/Getty Liam Payne in 2023.

Payne shared that during the height of One Direction’s fame, he turned to “pills and booze” to cope with the pressure, and experienced suicidal ideation. In 2023, Payne announced that he had just completed 100 days in a rehab center in Louisiana, and thanked Cole and his son Bear for allowing him the space to pursue sobriety.

He also had some relationship trouble; his on-and-off romance with onetime fiancée Maya Henry ended in 2022 after rumors of infidelity. In May 2024, Henry published a novel that portrayed a very volatile boyfriend that she said was drawn from her own experiences, and shortly before Payne’s death, Henry sent a cease-and-desist letter to Payne accusing him of obsessive contact.

Liam Payne’s Relationship with Kate Cassidy

Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy.

The singer was first seen with influencer Kate Cassidy at a Halloween party in October 2022.The Daily Mail shared photos of the pair heading into a restaurant dressed as iconic ‘90s couple Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

Cassidy officially announced her relationship with Payne while on a trip to Rome the next month, posting pictures of the two embracing in front of a mirror.

They made their red carpet debut in December 2022, arriving together at the British Fashion Awards. Under Cassidy’s Instagram post from the date night, Payne commented, “Who is that lucky lucky dashing young man next to you 🤷🏻‍♂️ nah seriously you look fantastic I coulda just told you that as your on the sofa next to me but you know tech and phones n stuff.”

At the time of Payne’s death, he and Cassidy were still together; she appeared in his final social media post, a Snapchat story of the pair taking a selfie in the mirror.

Liam Payne Dies

Joseph Okpako/WireImage Liam Payne in 2023.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, Liam Payne died at age 31 after falling from the balcony of his hotel room at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

