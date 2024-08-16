Liam Payne, Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland and AJ McLean Set to Join Netflix's New Series “Building the Band”

The show will follow individual singers as they attempt to form the next greatest band without ever seeing each other

Michael Kovac/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty; Dave Benett/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage From left: AJ McLean, Kelly Rowland, Liam Payne and Nicole Scherzinger

Bands are getting back in style!

On Friday, Aug. 16, Netflix announced Liam Payne, Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland and AJ McLean will be joining their new series Building the Band.

Payne, Scherzinger, and Rowland will serve as judges and mentors, while McLean is set to host the series, which follows individual singers as they attempt to form the next greatest band without ever seeing each other.

"The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit," a synopsis for the show reads. "What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience."

Related: One Direction: Where Are They Now?

It's no surprise that Payne, Scherzinger, Rowland and McLean were tapped for the series — which was first announced in May — as they're all current or former members of successful bands.

Dave M. Benett/WireImage From left: Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Harry Styles of One Direction in 2013

Payne, 30, was one of five members in beloved boy band One Direction, which rose to fame after appearing on The X-Factor in 2010. Member Zayn Malik departed the band in 2015 and the group ultimately broke up in 2016, with all of the members — which also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson — going on to pursue solo careers.

Related: Nicole Scherzinger Reflects on Time with Pussycat Dolls: 'I Only Wish Them the Best' (Exclusive)

Scherzinger, 46, formerly fronted The Pussycat Dolls alongside Kimberly Wyatt, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta, Ashley Roberts and Carmit Bachar. The band rose to global fame in 2005 with the release of the girl group's debut single "Don't Cha" but disbanded in 2010.

Though they reunited in 2020 to release a new single and embark on a tour, the tour was delayed by the pandemic and later scrapped. After the Dolls disbanded, Scherzinger took on several reality competition judging gigs, from The X Factor (she put together One Direction!) to The Masked Singer.

MJ Kim/Getty The Pussycat Dolls (left to right): Kimberly Wyatt, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Carmit Bachar

Related: Look Back at Destiny's Child Reunions Through the Years

Rowland, 43, was a member of Destiny's Child alongside Beyoncé and Michelle Williams. The group rose to fame in the 90s and early 2000s, with hits like "Say My Name" and "Bills, Bills, Bills" but they split by 2006.

Each member has since gone on to pursue solo careers, with Rowland also starring as judge on The X Factor UK and The X Factor USA, as well as hosting Chasing Destiny and serving as a coach for The Voice Australia.

SGranitz/WireImage Destiny's Child

As for McLean, 46, fans best know him as the "bad boy" of The Backstreet Boys. The best-selling boy band of all time — which also consists of Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter — rose to fame in the 90s, with hits like "Quit Playin' Games (with My Heart)" and "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)".

The group has continued to tour around the world and put out new music, while also appearing in two-year Las Vegas residency from 2017-2019.

Related: The Backstreet Boys: Where Are They Now?

With such varied backgrounds in music, the foursome is expected to bring "their unparalleled expertise and personal band experience to the competition" in hopes that they can help create the next big band, according to Netflix.



John Parra/Getty Images for iHeartRadio Backstreet Boys (from left to right): Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell

"Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first," Cat Lawson, Executive Producer, Remarkable Entertainment, Banijay UK, said in a statement. "With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming, who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!"

Filming on the series is set to begin this summer, with additional guest judges and challenges expected to be announced at a later time. A premiere date has not yet been set.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Building the Band will be available to stream on Netflix.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.