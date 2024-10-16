Liam Payne, One Direction star, dies aged 31

Liam Payne, who rose to fame in the pop band One Direction, has died at the age of 31 after falling from the third floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Police and paramedics were called to the hotel in the Argentine capital after reports of a body found on a hotel patio on the inside of the building.

It is unclear whether Payne had fallen accidentally or jumped to his death at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

Reuters news agency, citing local newspapers, said that police had received reports of “an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol” at the hotel prior to Payne’s death.

Police were called to the hotel at 5.04pm local time (9.04pm UK) and Payne was pronounced dead at 5.11pm.

Alberto Crescenti, a spokesperson for the city’s ambulance service, said: “Unfortunately the injuries he had suffered as a result of the fall proved to be fatal. There was no possibility of resuscitating him.”

People are gathering outside the hotel in Buenos Aires

His death will be devastating for the legions of fans of One Direction, who were for a period the biggest pop band in the world.

One Direction - often shortened to 1D - was propelled to success on the television show The X Factor in 2010 and went on to have a string of huge hits worldwide and five chart-topping albums before splitting up in 2016.

Payne is thought to have been on holiday in Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, an online influencer who he had been dating since October 2022.

Payne shared video on day of his death

In the days before his death, Payne had attended a concert by one of his former bandmates Niall Horan at Buenos Aires’s Movistar Arena on October 2. Videos of him at the concert had been posted showing him singing along with the crowd below from his VIP box. He had appeared the worse for wear.

Earlier on Wednesday, Payne had posted a video on Snapchat about his trip in Argentina, talking about riding horses, playing polo, and looking forward to returning home to see his dog. “It’s a lovely day here in Argentina,” he said in the video.

Payne had seemingly struggled to cope with life and the extraordinary fame and wealth as a result of the band’s astonishing success.

He was just 17 when the band came second on The X Factor, having been put together by the music impresario Simon Cowell. The other members Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were all teenagers at the time.

Payne, second from right, with his One Direction bandmates in 2013 - PA

Payne had dated the former X Factor judge and one-time girl band singer Cheryl Cole, who at 41 was ten years his senior, for two years from 2016 until 2018 and the couple had a child together that they named Bear, now aged seven.

His subsequent engagement to the model Maya Henry ended after ten months.

Singer struggled with fame and alcohol

Payne had previously talked about his struggles with mental health and a self-confessed addiction to “pills and booze” at the height of the band’s success. He told a podcast in 2021 of his battle with alcohol at the peak of their success when long periods were spent travelling on four world tours.

Payne, who was from Wolverhampton, said at the time: “There were points where it was toxic and difficult. Don’t get me wrong, we had the best time ever, but… you don’t realise you have a choice at that point.”

He told the podcast he had “moments of suicidal ideation”.

Emergency workers confirmed the death of the singer, who was reportedly found in the hotel’s interior courtyard.

Local news outlet Todo Noticias TV reported one eyewitness who said: “The neighbourhood is very shaken up ... There’s a lot of police, some fans arriving. It is very sad.”

Shocked stars pay tribute

Paris Hilton has paid tribute to Payne on social media.

The socialite called the news “so upsetting” in a post on X, and sent her “love and condolences” to his friends and family.

Pop duo Jedward, who also began their careers on X Factor, shared a post on X sending “strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One Direction family”.

Former X Factor contestant Rylan Clark said Liam Payne’s death was “tragic”.

A statement on the official X account of the Brit Awards said: “We’re incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time”.