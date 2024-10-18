Liam Payne reportedly dropped by record label and publicist days before death

The late singer is not included on Universal Music Group's list of artists, with sources reportedly telling MailOnline he was shelved by his label not long before his death. While Liam first signed to Sony as part of One Direction, in 2016 after the group had disbanded he moved across to launch his solo career with Capitol Records, a label owned by Universal. Universal posted a tribute to the late singer on its Instagram account on 17 October, one day after he fell to his death from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony.