Liam Payne’s sister learnt of his death from phone alert

Liam Payne’s sister has said she learnt of his death from a phone notification as she paid tribute to her “angel” brother.

In a post on Instagram, Nicola Payne said the former One Direction star, 31, was an “angel who just lived for making people smile” and revealed that she found out he had died through a news alert.

The 36-year-old said she went “cold” after discovering he fell to his death from a third floor balcony in the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.

“When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us I went cold, I wanted so much for this to be untrue,” she wrote.

“I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong. You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy.”

She added that she hoped her brother had “finally found peace” and that they would make sure his seven-year-old son Bear, who he shared with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy, knew about him and “how much you loved him”.

It comes after their father, Geoff, travelled to Argentina over the weekend to arrange the repatriation of Payne’s body.

Tributes to Liam Payne at a statue of Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens, London - Neil Hall/Shutterstock

Ms Payne also added her voice to the previous tributes from family and friends who condemned how he was treated, saying: “Unfortunately this cruel world is always to quick [sic] to judge someone from a few five second clips, they then think it entitles them to be able to speak like they know you.”

Her comments followed Ms Tweedy pleading with people to “give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death” when criticising “abhorrent reports and media exploitation”.

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future,” she said.

It followed reports that he was behaving erratically and under the influence of drink and drugs before he fell to his death in Argentina.

‘Knew you and loved you’

“We knew you and we loved you,” Ms Payne said, adding: “I hope you have finally found peace up there and that you’ll continue to look after us all as you have done in life.”

Alongside a selection of pictures of Payne with his family, she wrote that they did not have many photos as they did not want him to feel he was in a room of fans, but she told him they were his “biggest fans always and forever”.

“You led your life with a motto of why bother doing something unless you are brilliant at it, and Liam you were certainly brilliant at everything you did!!” she added.

Two days earlier, the singer’s other sister, Ruth Gibbins, also paid tribute to her brother, writing that she didn’t feel the “world was good enough or kind enough” to him.

Tributes have flooded in for the singer since the news of his death, including from his One Direction bandmates, his girlfriend of two years Kate Cassidy, and music mogul Simon Cowell.